Pictures: Immortal Regiment Marches Across Globe in Honor of WWII Heroes
Pictures: Immortal Regiment Marches Across Globe in Honor of WWII Heroes
Sputnik International
The Immortal Regiment is a massive public event that traditionally takes place on May 9, celebrated in Russia as Victory Day – a holiday dedicated to the country's immense contribution to the victory in World War II. In Russia, the conflict between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany is known as the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).
Since its inception back in 2012, the celebratory event has spread not only throughout Russia, but across the whole world. Those who participate feel compelled to honor their ancestors during one of Russia’s main holidays.Today, people all over the world uphold what is now an internationally celebrated tradition of paying homage to the brave Soviet heroes who fought in the war to defeat the Nazis and drive the invaders off Russian land.Participants commemorate the memory of veterans, with people carrying old pictures of their immediate or extended family members who served in the Red Army fighting the Nazi occupiers, formed resistance movements, or were involved in intense labor working to seal the final victory.Explore Sputnik's gallery to learn more about this celebrated tradition!
13:57 GMT 07.05.2024
The Immortal Regiment is a massive public event that traditionally takes place on May 9, celebrated in Russia as Victory Day – a holiday dedicated to the country's immense contribution to the victory in World War II. In Russia, the conflict between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany is known as the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).
Since its inception back in 2012, the celebratory event has spread not only throughout Russia, but across the whole world. Those who participate feel compelled to honor their ancestors during one of Russia’s main holidays.
Today, people all over the world uphold what is now an internationally celebrated tradition of paying homage to the brave Soviet heroes who fought in the war to defeat the Nazis and drive the invaders off Russian land.
Participants commemorate the memory of veterans, with people carrying old pictures of their immediate or extended family members who served in the Red Army fighting the Nazi occupiers, formed resistance movements, or were involved in intense labor working to seal the final victory.
© Photo

German residents participate in an annual Immortal Regiment march.

German residents participate in an annual Immortal Regiment march. - Sputnik International
1/14
© Photo

German residents participate in an annual Immortal Regiment march.

© Photo

Locals take part in a dedicated memorial event in Africa.

Locals take part in a dedicated memorial event in Africa. - Sputnik International
2/14
© Photo

Locals take part in a dedicated memorial event in Africa.

© PhotoA boy waving a modern Victory Day banner in the United Kingdom.
A boy waving a modern Victory Day banner in the United Kingdom - Sputnik International
3/14
© Photo
A boy waving a modern Victory Day banner in the United Kingdom.
© Photo

Middle schoolers hold old portraits of their ancestors who fought in the Great Patriotic War in a Hungarian school.

Middle schoolers hold old portraits of their ancestors who fought in the Great Patriotic War in a Hungarian school. - Sputnik International
4/14
© Photo

Middle schoolers hold old portraits of their ancestors who fought in the Great Patriotic War in a Hungarian school.

© Photo

A Victory Day celebration in Vietnam, with the boys on the left wearing historic uniforms of Red Army soldiers.

A Victory Day celebration in Vietnam, with the boys on the left wearing historic uniforms of Red Army soldiers. - Sputnik International
5/14
© Photo

A Victory Day celebration in Vietnam, with the boys on the left wearing historic uniforms of Red Army soldiers.

© Photo

Immortal Regiment participants march with a St. George ribbon and a Soviet Victory Banner in Argentina.

Immortal Regiment participants march with a St. George ribbon and a Soviet Victory Banner in Argentina. - Sputnik International
6/14
© Photo

Immortal Regiment participants march with a St. George ribbon and a Soviet Victory Banner in Argentina.

© Photo : Максим Богодвид

Immortal Regiment march at a monument dedicated to medical workers who died in the Great Patriotic War. Participants hold portraits of their loved ones on the premises of the Kazan State Medical University in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.

Immortal Regiment march at a monument dedicated to medical workers who died in the Great Patriotic War. Participants hold portraits of their loved ones on the premises of the Kazan State Medical University in Russia&#x27;s Republic of Tatarstan. - Sputnik International
7/14
© Photo : Максим Богодвид

Immortal Regiment march at a monument dedicated to medical workers who died in the Great Patriotic War. Participants hold portraits of their loved ones on the premises of the Kazan State Medical University in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.

© Photo

Elderly women seen wearing St. George's ribbons in memory of war heroes in South Korea.

Elderly women seen wearing St. George&#x27;s ribbons in memory of war heroes in South Korea. - Sputnik International
8/14
© Photo

Elderly women seen wearing St. George's ribbons in memory of war heroes in South Korea.

© Photo : Russian Foreign Ministry

Immortal Regiment participants on a ceremonial march in Spain. Locals hold family portraits, Victory Banners and flags of new Russian regions the Lugansk People's Republic (left) and Donetsk People's Republic (right).

Immortal Regiment participants on a ceremonial march in Spain. Locals hold family portraits, Victory Banners and flags of new Russian regions the Lugansk People&#x27;s Republic (left) and Donetsk People&#x27;s Republic (right). - Sputnik International
9/14
© Photo : Russian Foreign Ministry

Immortal Regiment participants on a ceremonial march in Spain. Locals hold family portraits, Victory Banners and flags of new Russian regions the Lugansk People's Republic (left) and Donetsk People's Republic (right).

© Photo : Russian Embassy in SwedenImmortal Regiment event in Sweden.
Immortal Regiment event in Sweden - Sputnik International
10/14
© Photo : Russian Embassy in Sweden
Immortal Regiment event in Sweden.
© Photo

A girl holds two portraits of Great Patriotic War veterans in Luxembourg.

A girl holds two portraits of Great Patriotic War veterans in Luxembourg. - Sputnik International
11/14
© Photo

A girl holds two portraits of Great Patriotic War veterans in Luxembourg.

© Photo : Embassy of Russia in Japan

Schoolchildren dance at a ceremony commemorating Russia's victory in WWII in Japan.

Schoolchildren dance at a ceremony commemorating Russia&#x27;s victory in WWII in Japan. - Sputnik International
12/14
© Photo : Embassy of Russia in Japan

Schoolchildren dance at a ceremony commemorating Russia's victory in WWII in Japan.

© Photo : Rusya Ankara BüyükelçiliğiA major Immortal Regiment event taking place in Turkiye.
A major Immortal Regiment event taking place in Turkiye - Sputnik International
13/14
© Photo : Rusya Ankara Büyükelçiliği
A major Immortal Regiment event taking place in Turkiye.
© Sputnik

Great Patriotic War memorial march in the United States.

Great Patriotic War memorial march in the United States. - Sputnik International
14/14
© Sputnik

Great Patriotic War memorial march in the United States.

