Pictures: Immortal Regiment Marches Across Globe in Honor of WWII Heroes

The Immortal Regiment is a massive public event that traditionally takes place on May 9, celebrated in Russia as Victory Day – a holiday dedicated to the country's immense contribution to the victory in World War II. In Russia, the conflict between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany is known as the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118306554_0:56:1024:632_1920x0_80_0_0_83ddf29ab67036d9cd85d382474b0dbb.jpg

Since its inception back in 2012, the celebratory event has spread not only throughout Russia, but across the whole world. Those who participate feel compelled to honor their ancestors during one of Russia’s main holidays.Today, people all over the world uphold what is now an internationally celebrated tradition of paying homage to the brave Soviet heroes who fought in the war to defeat the Nazis and drive the invaders off Russian land.Participants commemorate the memory of veterans, with people carrying old pictures of their immediate or extended family members who served in the Red Army fighting the Nazi occupiers, formed resistance movements, or were involved in intense labor working to seal the final victory.Explore Sputnik's gallery to learn more about this celebrated tradition!

