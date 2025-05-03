https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/us-ready-to-impose-new-sanctions-on-russia-amid-stalled-ukraine-peace-talks--reports-1121969316.html
US Ready to Impose New Sanctions on Russia Amid Stalled Ukraine Peace Talks – Reports
US Ready to Impose New Sanctions on Russia Amid Stalled Ukraine Peace Talks – Reports
Sputnik International
US officials have prepared a new round of sanctions against Russia, including measures against the banking and energy sectors, to pressure Moscow to make peace with Ukraine amid protracted ceasefire talks, Reuters reported on Friday.
2025-05-03T04:31+0000
2025-05-03T04:31+0000
2025-05-03T04:31+0000
world
us
donald trump
russia
ukraine
sanctions
russian economy under sanctions
us sanctions
western sanctions
new sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_0:0:2809:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_15cafd9505b48edf8f4068f48b3c71e4.jpg
The sanctions will target Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom, along with key entities in the natural resources and banking sectors, the report said. At the same time, it is uncertain whether US President Donald Trump will decide to implement the new sanctions, the report added. On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the United States will not lift its current sanctions against Russia. She also noted that President Trump is prepared to impose secondary sanctions if Moscow fails to demonstrate a willingness to pursue peace in the Ukraine conflict. Russia has consistently asserted that it can withstand the pressure of sanctions imposed by the West, which began several years ago and has been escalating. Moscow has also pointed out that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the ineffectiveness of the sanctions against Russia. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to Putin, the West's main goal is to worsen the lives of millions of people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/us-house-democrats-double-down-on-more-russia-sanctions-1121873139.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_146:0:2642:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_8d36d2cce18d24dee5421a1b0c54319e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
anti-russia sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, russia thrives under sanctions, russian economy, russian gas, gas exports, gas imports, sanctions failed, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, anti-russian bias, us hegemony
anti-russia sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, russia thrives under sanctions, russian economy, russian gas, gas exports, gas imports, sanctions failed, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, anti-russian bias, us hegemony
US Ready to Impose New Sanctions on Russia Amid Stalled Ukraine Peace Talks – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik/Prime) - US officials have prepared a new round of sanctions against Russia, including measures against the banking and energy sectors, to pressure Moscow to make peace with Ukraine amid protracted ceasefire talks, Reuters reported on Friday.
The sanctions will target Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom, along with key entities in the natural resources
and banking sectors, the report said.
At the same time, it is uncertain whether US President Donald Trump will decide to implement the new sanctions, the report added.
"[The US National Security Council] is trying to coordinate some set of more punitive actions against Russia," the report quoted a person familiar with issue as saying. "This will have to be signed off by Trump."
On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the United States will not lift its current sanctions against Russia. She also noted that President Trump is prepared to impose secondary sanctions if Moscow fails to demonstrate a willingness to pursue peace in the Ukraine conflict.
Russia has consistently asserted that it can withstand the pressure of sanctions imposed by the West, which began several years ago and has been escalating. Moscow has also pointed out that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the ineffectiveness of the sanctions against Russia.
Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to Putin, the West's main goal is to worsen the lives of millions of people.