US Ready to Impose New Sanctions on Russia Amid Stalled Ukraine Peace Talks – Reports

US officials have prepared a new round of sanctions against Russia, including measures against the banking and energy sectors, to pressure Moscow to make peace with Ukraine amid protracted ceasefire talks, Reuters reported on Friday.

The sanctions will target Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom, along with key entities in the natural resources and banking sectors, the report said. At the same time, it is uncertain whether US President Donald Trump will decide to implement the new sanctions, the report added. On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the United States will not lift its current sanctions against Russia. She also noted that President Trump is prepared to impose secondary sanctions if Moscow fails to demonstrate a willingness to pursue peace in the Ukraine conflict. Russia has consistently asserted that it can withstand the pressure of sanctions imposed by the West, which began several years ago and has been escalating. Moscow has also pointed out that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the ineffectiveness of the sanctions against Russia. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to Putin, the West's main goal is to worsen the lives of millions of people.

