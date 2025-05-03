International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/us-ready-to-impose-new-sanctions-on-russia-amid-stalled-ukraine-peace-talks--reports-1121969316.html
US Ready to Impose New Sanctions on Russia Amid Stalled Ukraine Peace Talks – Reports
US Ready to Impose New Sanctions on Russia Amid Stalled Ukraine Peace Talks – Reports
Sputnik International
US officials have prepared a new round of sanctions against Russia, including measures against the banking and energy sectors, to pressure Moscow to make peace with Ukraine amid protracted ceasefire talks, Reuters reported on Friday.
2025-05-03T04:31+0000
2025-05-03T04:31+0000
world
us
donald trump
russia
ukraine
sanctions
russian economy under sanctions
us sanctions
western sanctions
new sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_0:0:2809:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_15cafd9505b48edf8f4068f48b3c71e4.jpg
The sanctions will target Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom, along with key entities in the natural resources and banking sectors, the report said. At the same time, it is uncertain whether US President Donald Trump will decide to implement the new sanctions, the report added. On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the United States will not lift its current sanctions against Russia. She also noted that President Trump is prepared to impose secondary sanctions if Moscow fails to demonstrate a willingness to pursue peace in the Ukraine conflict. Russia has consistently asserted that it can withstand the pressure of sanctions imposed by the West, which began several years ago and has been escalating. Moscow has also pointed out that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the ineffectiveness of the sanctions against Russia. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to Putin, the West's main goal is to worsen the lives of millions of people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/us-house-democrats-double-down-on-more-russia-sanctions-1121873139.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_146:0:2642:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_8d36d2cce18d24dee5421a1b0c54319e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
anti-russia sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, russia thrives under sanctions, russian economy, russian gas, gas exports, gas imports, sanctions failed, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, anti-russian bias, us hegemony
anti-russia sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, russia thrives under sanctions, russian economy, russian gas, gas exports, gas imports, sanctions failed, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, anti-russian bias, us hegemony

US Ready to Impose New Sanctions on Russia Amid Stalled Ukraine Peace Talks – Reports

04:31 GMT 03.05.2025
© AP Photo / Mike StewartPresident Donald Trump gives a commencement address at the University of Alabama, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala
President Donald Trump gives a commencement address at the University of Alabama, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2025
© AP Photo / Mike Stewart
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik/Prime) - US officials have prepared a new round of sanctions against Russia, including measures against the banking and energy sectors, to pressure Moscow to make peace with Ukraine amid protracted ceasefire talks, Reuters reported on Friday.
The sanctions will target Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom, along with key entities in the natural resources and banking sectors, the report said.
At the same time, it is uncertain whether US President Donald Trump will decide to implement the new sanctions, the report added.
"[The US National Security Council] is trying to coordinate some set of more punitive actions against Russia," the report quoted a person familiar with issue as saying. "This will have to be signed off by Trump."
Members of Congress give Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a standing ovation before he speaks in a virtual address to Congress in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center Congressional Auditorium in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2025
Americas
US House Democrats Double Down on More Russia Sanctions
15 April, 00:33 GMT
On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the United States will not lift its current sanctions against Russia. She also noted that President Trump is prepared to impose secondary sanctions if Moscow fails to demonstrate a willingness to pursue peace in the Ukraine conflict.
Russia has consistently asserted that it can withstand the pressure of sanctions imposed by the West, which began several years ago and has been escalating. Moscow has also pointed out that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the ineffectiveness of the sanctions against Russia.
Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to Putin, the West's main goal is to worsen the lives of millions of people.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала