https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/zelensky-rejects-russias-victory-day-truce-proposal-1121972209.html
Zelensky Rejects Russia's Victory Day Truce Proposal
Zelensky Rejects Russia's Victory Day Truce Proposal
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russia's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.
2025-05-03T11:38+0000
2025-05-03T11:38+0000
2025-05-03T11:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
leonid slutsky
ukraine
russia
ceasefire violation
ceasefire
truce
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dae58c94b4f9e621e783203001c0a4bf.jpg
"[Ukraine will not be] playing games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's exit from isolation on 9 May," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media. The Ukrainian president also warned that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign guests who will attend the May 9 parade in Moscow.Earlier, Russia declared a ceasefire during the 80th anniversary of the World War II Victory: from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11.Russia will fully guarantee the security of all the guests at the Victory Parade, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky said. He also noted that Zelensky is undermining peace efforts with his threats and is once again trying to derail the negotiation process.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/ukraine-did-not-observe-easter-ceasefire---russian-foreign-ministry-1121901197.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/10/1120901804_160:0:2891:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1493dabb06a9101499454d04d28dec6b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
volodymyr zelensky, victory in world war ii, russia's proposal for a three-day ceasefire
volodymyr zelensky, victory in world war ii, russia's proposal for a three-day ceasefire
Zelensky Rejects Russia's Victory Day Truce Proposal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russia's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.
"[Ukraine will not be] playing games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's exit from isolation on 9 May," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.
The Ukrainian president also warned that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign guests who will attend the May 9 parade in Moscow.
Earlier, Russia declared a ceasefire during the 80th anniversary of the World War II Victory: from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11.
Russia will fully guarantee the security of all the guests at the Victory Parade, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky said. He also noted that Zelensky is undermining peace efforts with his threats and is once again trying to derail the negotiation process
.