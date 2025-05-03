International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Zelensky Rejects Russia's Victory Day Truce Proposal
Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russia's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.
"[Ukraine will not be] playing games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's exit from isolation on 9 May," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media. The Ukrainian president also warned that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign guests who will attend the May 9 parade in Moscow.Earlier, Russia declared a ceasefire during the 80th anniversary of the World War II Victory: from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11.Russia will fully guarantee the security of all the guests at the Victory Parade, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky said. He also noted that Zelensky is undermining peace efforts with his threats and is once again trying to derail the negotiation process.
11:38 GMT 03.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Russia's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.
"[Ukraine will not be] playing games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's exit from isolation on 9 May," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.
The Ukrainian president also warned that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign guests who will attend the May 9 parade in Moscow.
Earlier, Russia declared a ceasefire during the 80th anniversary of the World War II Victory: from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Did Not Observe Easter Ceasefire - Russian Foreign Ministry
21 April, 02:02 GMT
Russia will fully guarantee the security of all the guests at the Victory Parade, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky said. He also noted that Zelensky is undermining peace efforts with his threats and is once again trying to derail the negotiation process.
