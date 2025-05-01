https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/trump-holds-the-cards-in-pushing-ukraine-toward-ceasefire--analyst---1121961762.html

Trump Holds the Cards in Pushing Ukraine Toward Ceasefire – Analyst

Russia is focused on bringing the Ukrainian conflict to a peaceful settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. However, Ukraine has not... 01.05.2025, Sputnik International

Although the Ukraine conflict was scripted by the US, under Donald Trump – who campaigned on ending wars – it is pushing for peace, geopolitical expert Ali Shukr told Sputnik. He explained that Donald Trump has the leverage to push Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky into signing a ceasefire deal.Ukraine and its European supporters cannot drive the proxy war alone, noted the pundit.It’s still unclear whether Zelensky will accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ceasefire offer, in the analyst's opinion.Europe may try to derail it, hoping to stay relevant on the Ukrainian front, he noted.A closer relationship with Russia would serve Europe’s interests, but they're stuck in a hostile fog of warmongering instead of adapting to today’s reality, summed up Ali Shukr.Ukraine has not reacted to the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a three-day truce to coincide with Victory Day celebrations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. He added that Russia was "still focused on ongoing efforts to move the process towards a peaceful settlement."

