International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/trump-holds-the-cards-in-pushing-ukraine-toward-ceasefire--analyst---1121961762.html
Trump Holds the Cards in Pushing Ukraine Toward Ceasefire – Analyst
Trump Holds the Cards in Pushing Ukraine Toward Ceasefire – Analyst
Sputnik International
Russia is focused on bringing the Ukrainian conflict to a peaceful settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. However, Ukraine has not... 01.05.2025, Sputnik International
2025-05-01T08:12+0000
2025-05-01T08:12+0000
analysis
us
russia
ukraine
europe
proxy war
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121961934_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3b484336fafdcf224d67fcc04b3996.jpg
Although the Ukraine conflict was scripted by the US, under Donald Trump – who campaigned on ending wars – it is pushing for peace, geopolitical expert Ali Shukr told Sputnik. He explained that Donald Trump has the leverage to push Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky into signing a ceasefire deal.Ukraine and its European supporters cannot drive the proxy war alone, noted the pundit.It’s still unclear whether Zelensky will accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ceasefire offer, in the analyst's opinion.Europe may try to derail it, hoping to stay relevant on the Ukrainian front, he noted.A closer relationship with Russia would serve Europe’s interests, but they're stuck in a hostile fog of warmongering instead of adapting to today’s reality, summed up Ali Shukr.Ukraine has not reacted to the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a three-day truce to coincide with Victory Day celebrations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. He added that Russia was "still focused on ongoing efforts to move the process towards a peaceful settlement."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/trump-understands-russias-legitimate-requirements-to-peace-deal---russian-mission-to-un-1121960892.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121961934_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_152f91d81661c7ee931aa9e97eebca62.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump-putin, peace deal, ukraine peace deal, russia-ukraine peace deal, russia-ukraine ceasefire, what has putin offered on a ukraine ceasefire
trump-putin, peace deal, ukraine peace deal, russia-ukraine peace deal, russia-ukraine ceasefire, what has putin offered on a ukraine ceasefire

Trump Holds the Cards in Pushing Ukraine Toward Ceasefire – Analyst

08:12 GMT 01.05.2025
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisPresident Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
President Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2025
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia is focused on bringing the Ukrainian conflict to a peaceful settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. However, Ukraine has not responded to the proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a three-day truce to coincide with Victory Day celebrations, Peskov added.
Although the Ukraine conflict was scripted by the US, under Donald Trump – who campaigned on ending wars – it is pushing for peace, geopolitical expert Ali Shukr told Sputnik.
He explained that Donald Trump has the leverage to push Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky into signing a ceasefire deal.
Ukraine and its European supporters cannot drive the proxy war alone, noted the pundit.
It’s still unclear whether Zelensky will accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ceasefire offer, in the analyst's opinion.
Europe may try to derail it, hoping to stay relevant on the Ukrainian front, he noted.
A closer relationship with Russia would serve Europe’s interests, but they're stuck in a hostile fog of warmongering instead of adapting to today’s reality, summed up Ali Shukr.
Ukraine has not reacted to the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a three-day truce to coincide with Victory Day celebrations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. He added that Russia was "still focused on ongoing efforts to move the process towards a peaceful settlement."
President Donald Trump, right, walk past Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, as they gather for the group photo at the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2025
World
Trump Understands Russia’s ‘Legitimate Requirements’ to Peace Deal - Russian Mission to UN
04:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала