https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/trump-holds-the-cards-in-pushing-ukraine-toward-ceasefire--analyst---1121961762.html
Trump Holds the Cards in Pushing Ukraine Toward Ceasefire – Analyst
Trump Holds the Cards in Pushing Ukraine Toward Ceasefire – Analyst
Sputnik International
Russia is focused on bringing the Ukrainian conflict to a peaceful settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. However, Ukraine has not... 01.05.2025, Sputnik International
2025-05-01T08:12+0000
2025-05-01T08:12+0000
2025-05-01T08:12+0000
analysis
us
russia
ukraine
europe
proxy war
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121961934_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3b484336fafdcf224d67fcc04b3996.jpg
Although the Ukraine conflict was scripted by the US, under Donald Trump – who campaigned on ending wars – it is pushing for peace, geopolitical expert Ali Shukr told Sputnik. He explained that Donald Trump has the leverage to push Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky into signing a ceasefire deal.Ukraine and its European supporters cannot drive the proxy war alone, noted the pundit.It’s still unclear whether Zelensky will accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ceasefire offer, in the analyst's opinion.Europe may try to derail it, hoping to stay relevant on the Ukrainian front, he noted.A closer relationship with Russia would serve Europe’s interests, but they're stuck in a hostile fog of warmongering instead of adapting to today’s reality, summed up Ali Shukr.Ukraine has not reacted to the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a three-day truce to coincide with Victory Day celebrations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. He added that Russia was "still focused on ongoing efforts to move the process towards a peaceful settlement."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250501/trump-understands-russias-legitimate-requirements-to-peace-deal---russian-mission-to-un-1121960892.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121961934_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_152f91d81661c7ee931aa9e97eebca62.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump-putin, peace deal, ukraine peace deal, russia-ukraine peace deal, russia-ukraine ceasefire, what has putin offered on a ukraine ceasefire
trump-putin, peace deal, ukraine peace deal, russia-ukraine peace deal, russia-ukraine ceasefire, what has putin offered on a ukraine ceasefire
Trump Holds the Cards in Pushing Ukraine Toward Ceasefire – Analyst
Russia is focused on bringing the Ukrainian conflict to a peaceful settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. However, Ukraine has not responded to the proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a three-day truce to coincide with Victory Day celebrations, Peskov added.
Although the Ukraine conflict was scripted by the US, under Donald Trump – who campaigned on ending wars – it is pushing for peace
, geopolitical expert Ali Shukr told Sputnik.
He explained that Donald Trump has the leverage to push Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky into signing a ceasefire deal.
Ukraine and its European supporters cannot drive the proxy war alone, noted the pundit.
It’s still unclear whether Zelensky will accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ceasefire offer,
in the analyst's opinion.
Europe may try to derail it, hoping to stay relevant on the Ukrainian front, he noted.
A closer relationship with Russia would serve Europe’s interests, but they're stuck in a hostile fog of warmongering instead of adapting to today’s reality, summed up Ali Shukr.
Ukraine has not reacted
to the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a three-day truce to coincide with Victory Day celebrations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. He added that Russia was "still focused on ongoing efforts to move the process towards a peaceful settlement."