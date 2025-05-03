https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/zelenskys-veiled-threat-against-foreign-leaders-attending-parade-in-moscow-signals-his-derangement-1121972647.html
Zelensky’s Veiled Threat Against Foreign Leaders Attending Parade in Moscow Signals His Derangement
“Truly, the regime has become a terrorist state and a terrorist gang led by Zelensky,” veteran military and political observer Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s warning Saturday that Ukraine “cannot take responsibility for what happens” in Russia on May 9.
"Ukraine's foreign curators can draw only one conclusion: that Zelensky is deranged," Mikhailov suggested, recalling that even Kiev's European sponsors have urged him to step back somewhat from his provocations, which risk cutting off US support."Accordingly, we can expect increased pressure on Zelensky over the coming few days, first and foremost from his British curators, urging him to at least avoid violating the terms of the three-day ceasefire" proposed by Russia, the observer believes."Russia has proposed a ceasefire because after all, we fought together against fascism with a brotherly nation. But again, it's a ceasefire with limits – in the event of the first Ukrainian attempt to strike, Russia will respond in a powerful attack," the observer stressed.30-Day Ceasefire TrapAs for Zelensky's demands for a 30-day ceasefire, they're "absolutely impossible" for Russia to agree to, according to Mikhailov, since all it would do is provide Ukraine's armies time to regroup and its Western sponsors time to stock weapons stockpiles."Russia has been deceived, first and foremost by Ukraine's Western partners. It has not perceived Zelensky to be a legitimate president for a long time, and focuses only on his Western partners, conveying its position to them," the observer specified.
“Truly, the regime has become a terrorist state and a terrorist gang led by Zelensky,” veteran military and political observer Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s warning Saturday that Ukraine “cannot take responsibility for what happens” in Russia on May 9.
“Ukraine’s foreign curators can draw only one conclusion: that Zelensky is deranged,” Mikhailov suggested, recalling that even Kiev’s European sponsors have urged him to step back somewhat from his provocations, which risk cutting off US support.
“Accordingly, we can expect increased pressure on Zelensky over the coming few days, first and foremost from his British curators, urging him to at least avoid violating the terms of the three-day ceasefire” proposed by Russia, the observer believes.
“If this doesn’t happen, both in the eyes of Trump and the eyes of the adequate part of the international community, the Kiev regime will turn into a complete outcast,” Mikhailov said, adding that in the Global South, whose economic power is greater than the West’s, this is already the case.
“Russia has proposed a ceasefire because after all, we fought together against fascism with a brotherly nation. But again, it’s a ceasefire with limits – in the event of the first Ukrainian attempt to strike, Russia will respond in a powerful attack,” the observer stressed.
As for Zelensky’s demands for a 30-day ceasefire, they’re “absolutely impossible” for Russia to agree to, according to Mikhailov, since all it would do is provide Ukraine’s armies time to regroup and its Western sponsors time to stock weapons stockpiles.
“I doubt the 30-day truce idea is a sincere desire for peace. It’s a truly tactical move which Russia is unlikely to accept,” he said.
"Russia has been deceived, first and foremost by Ukraine’s Western partners. It has not perceived Zelensky to be a legitimate president for a long time, and focuses only on his Western partners, conveying its position to them,” the observer specified.