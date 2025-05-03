International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/zelenskys-veiled-threat-against-foreign-leaders-attending-parade-in-moscow-signals-his-derangement-1121972647.html
Zelensky’s Veiled Threat Against Foreign Leaders Attending Parade in Moscow Signals His Derangement
Zelensky’s Veiled Threat Against Foreign Leaders Attending Parade in Moscow Signals His Derangement
Sputnik International
“Truly, the regime has become a terrorist state and a terrorist gang led by Zelensky,” veteran military and political observer Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s warning Saturday that Ukraine “cannot take responsibility for what happens” in Russia on May 9.
2025-05-03T12:47+0000
2025-05-03T12:47+0000
analysis
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
ceasefire
truce
threats
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121972761_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_04960230661a4d011c7fbdfe9831e0d5.jpg
“Ukraine’s foreign curators can draw only one conclusion: that Zelensky is deranged,” Mikhailov suggested, recalling that even Kiev’s European sponsors have urged him to step back somewhat from his provocations, which risk cutting off US support.“Accordingly, we can expect increased pressure on Zelensky over the coming few days, first and foremost from his British curators, urging him to at least avoid violating the terms of the three-day ceasefire” proposed by Russia, the observer believes.“Russia has proposed a ceasefire because after all, we fought together against fascism with a brotherly nation. But again, it’s a ceasefire with limits – in the event of the first Ukrainian attempt to strike, Russia will respond in a powerful attack,” the observer stressed.30-Day Ceasefire TrapAs for Zelensky’s demands for a 30-day ceasefire, they’re “absolutely impossible” for Russia to agree to, according to Mikhailov, since all it would do is provide Ukraine’s armies time to regroup and its Western sponsors time to stock weapons stockpiles."Russia has been deceived, first and foremost by Ukraine’s Western partners. It has not perceived Zelensky to be a legitimate president for a long time, and focuses only on his Western partners, conveying its position to them,” the observer specified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250503/zelensky-rejects-russias-victory-day-truce-proposal-1121972209.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/ukraine-conflict-not-going-to-end-any-time-soon---vance-1121965753.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121972761_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_768586bd159806db484bd50414560405.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
is zelensky threatening foreign leaders, why is zelensky threatening foreign leaders, is zelensky becoming a liability
is zelensky threatening foreign leaders, why is zelensky threatening foreign leaders, is zelensky becoming a liability

Zelensky’s Veiled Threat Against Foreign Leaders Attending Parade in Moscow Signals His Derangement

12:47 GMT 03.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankWorkers cover up Lenin's Mausoleum to install seating area for Russian leaders and high-profile foreign guests of the May 9 Victory Day Parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the European theater of World War II.
Workers cover up Lenin's Mausoleum to install seating area for Russian leaders and high-profile foreign guests of the May 9 Victory Day Parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the European theater of World War II. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
“Truly, the regime has become a terrorist state and a terrorist gang led by Zelensky,” veteran military and political observer Evgeny Mikhailov told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s warning Saturday that Ukraine “cannot take responsibility for what happens” in Russia on May 9.
“Ukraine’s foreign curators can draw only one conclusion: that Zelensky is deranged,” Mikhailov suggested, recalling that even Kiev’s European sponsors have urged him to step back somewhat from his provocations, which risk cutting off US support.
“Accordingly, we can expect increased pressure on Zelensky over the coming few days, first and foremost from his British curators, urging him to at least avoid violating the terms of the three-day ceasefire” proposed by Russia, the observer believes.
“If this doesn’t happen, both in the eyes of Trump and the eyes of the adequate part of the international community, the Kiev regime will turn into a complete outcast,” Mikhailov said, adding that in the Global South, whose economic power is greater than the West’s, this is already the case.
“Russia has proposed a ceasefire because after all, we fought together against fascism with a brotherly nation. But again, it’s a ceasefire with limits – in the event of the first Ukrainian attempt to strike, Russia will respond in a powerful attack,” the observer stressed.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zelensky Rejects Russia's Victory Day Truce Proposal
11:38 GMT

30-Day Ceasefire Trap

As for Zelensky’s demands for a 30-day ceasefire, they’re “absolutely impossible” for Russia to agree to, according to Mikhailov, since all it would do is provide Ukraine’s armies time to regroup and its Western sponsors time to stock weapons stockpiles.
“I doubt the 30-day truce idea is a sincere desire for peace. It’s a truly tactical move which Russia is unlikely to accept,” he said.
"Russia has been deceived, first and foremost by Ukraine’s Western partners. It has not perceived Zelensky to be a legitimate president for a long time, and focuses only on his Western partners, conveying its position to them,” the observer specified.
Vice President JD Vance speaks during a tour at Nucor Steel Berkeley in Huger, S.C., Thursday, May 1, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2025
World
Ukraine Conflict 'Not Going to End Any Time Soon' - Vance
Yesterday, 04:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала