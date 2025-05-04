https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/cuba-will-be-in-red-square-on-may-9-its-an-honor--president-1121976109.html

'Cuba Will Be in Red Square on May 9. It’s an Honor' – President

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez called it an honor to be on Red Square on the day of the 80th anniversary of the Victory.

"In a few hours, we will be in dear Russia to take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of relations between our countries," the president said on X. Russia and other former Soviet countries hold large-scale annual celebrations on May 9 to mark the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 1941-1945 segment of World War II involving the Soviet Union. On April 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia expected leaders from more than 20 countries to visit Moscow on May 9 and take part in the parade.

