https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/cuba-will-be-in-red-square-on-may-9-its-an-honor--president-1121976109.html
'Cuba Will Be in Red Square on May 9. It’s an Honor' – President
'Cuba Will Be in Red Square on May 9. It’s an Honor' – President
Sputnik International
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez called it an honor to be on Red Square on the day of the 80th anniversary of the Victory.
2025-05-04T04:57+0000
2025-05-04T04:57+0000
2025-05-04T04:57+0000
world
cuba
miguel diaz-canel bermudez
russia
red square
wwii victory day
victory day
ussr
soviet union
victory day parade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/04/1121976291_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a78aa71c349f1837eefa85ebc78906ee.jpg
"In a few hours, we will be in dear Russia to take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of relations between our countries," the president said on X. Russia and other former Soviet countries hold large-scale annual celebrations on May 9 to mark the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 1941-1945 segment of World War II involving the Soviet Union. On April 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia expected leaders from more than 20 countries to visit Moscow on May 9 and take part in the parade.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/putin-revanchism-mockery-of-history-justification-of-nazism-are-part-of-western-policy-1118351071.html
cuba
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/04/1121976291_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02dd44a90e89d4866ac179c0f60f46db.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cuba-russia relations, ussr-cuba relations, victory day, victory day parade, victory parade, military parade, red square, moscow parade, russia army, soviet army, red army, cuba-russia friendship, ussr-cuba friendship, russia-cuba friendship, miguel diaz-canel bermudez, wwii, world war ii, great patriotic war, may 9
cuba-russia relations, ussr-cuba relations, victory day, victory day parade, victory parade, military parade, red square, moscow parade, russia army, soviet army, red army, cuba-russia friendship, ussr-cuba friendship, russia-cuba friendship, miguel diaz-canel bermudez, wwii, world war ii, great patriotic war, may 9
'Cuba Will Be in Red Square on May 9. It’s an Honor' – President
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez called it an honor to be on Red Square on the day of the 80th anniversary of the Victory.
"In a few hours, we will be in dear Russia to take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism and the 65th anniversary of the establishment of relations between our countries," the president said on X.
"Cuba will be on Red Square on May 9. It is an honor," he added.
Russia and other former Soviet countries hold large-scale annual celebrations on May 9 to mark the Victory in the Great Patriotic War
, the 1941-1945 segment of World War II involving the Soviet Union.
On April 15, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia expected leaders from more than 20 countries to visit Moscow on May 9 and take part in the parade.