https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/russia-is-alone-confronting-the-entire-collective-west---putin--1121977615.html

Russia Alone in Confronting Entire Collective West - Putin

Russia Alone in Confronting Entire Collective West - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia did not initiate its military operation in Ukraine any earlier because it believed in the Minsk agreements and aimed to resolve the Donbass issue peacefully.

2025-05-04T09:57+0000

2025-05-04T09:57+0000

2025-05-04T10:03+0000

world

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

donbass

minsk accords

minsk agreements

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120967397_0:0:2738:1540_1920x0_80_0_0_3c691257f8a11f20bf83c94fe249c9ed.jpg

Russia did not prepare specifically for a military operation, but instead sought a peaceful resolution to the Donbass conflict, Vladimir Putin told journalist Pavel Zarubin in a documentary dedicated to the 25th anniversary since the president's first inauguration. The country could not proceed with drastic action on Ukraine without first addressing key issues in the spheres of security and the economy.The president pointed out that the United States is now openly acknowledging that the West is engaged in an existential war with Russia. Putin emphasized that Russia is essentially standing alone in its confrontation with the collective West.Until 2022, Russia had approached agreements with its Western partners with cautious trust. The signing of the Minsk agreements was a hopeful moment for Russia, expecting compliance from all parties. However, Putin pointed out that the country was ultimately deceived.The West used the pause under the guise of complying with the Minsk agreements to rearm Ukraine and prepare for war with Russia, he added.Putin said that as Western companies began to leave Russia, many risks loomed over the country's economy. But despite these challenges, Russia did not fall into crisis, thanks to strong economic fundamentals that kept the country resilient.The president underscored the danger of a nation becoming too dependent on external factors, stressing that if Russia doesn't rely on its traditional values, it risks losing its identity, and, ultimately, its existence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/signal-of-readiness-for-direct-talks-should-come-from-ukraine-russia-sees-no-action--kremlin-1121946390.html

russia

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, military operation in ukraine, minsk agreements, donbass issue peacefully