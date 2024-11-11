https://sputnikglobe.com/20241111/moldovans-fear-sandu-drags-moldova-into-someone-elses-military-scenario-1120848581.html

Moldovans Fear Sandu May Drag Country Into ‘Someone Else’s’ Military Scenario - Politician

Citizens of Moldova fear that the president of the republic, Maia Sandu, will drag the country into someone else's military scenario, former head of Gagauzia and Moldovan presidential candidate Irina Vlah told Sputnik.

On November 3, Moldova held its presidential runoff election, in which the head of state was elected for a four-year term. The contest was between Maia Sandu, the pro-Western incumbent president supported by the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), and Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor general dismissed by Sandu's government, representing the opposition Party of Socialists and hailing from Gagauzia. Sandu secured 55.33% of the overall votes, while Stoianoglo received 44.67%. However, when only considering the votes cast within the country, Stoianoglo garnered 51.19%, with Sandu close behind at 48.81%.She noted that in recent years, statements have been made by representatives of the Moldovan leadership about the preference for joining NATO. Sandu Hostile Towards RussiaRestoring Moldova's relations with Russia is impossible while President Maia Sandu is in power in Chisinau, said Irina Vlah, the former head of Gagauzia and a Moldovan presidential candidate.On November 5, Vlah announced the formation of a new political party named the Heart of Moldova. She emphasized that this party welcomes all individuals who are concerned about the nation's present and future, encouraging those who wish to participate and actively contribute to its salvation.According to the politician, in recent years, Moldova's foreign policy has been turned into a tool for promoting the interests of the ruling regime.Relations between Russia and Moldova began to deteriorate after President Maia Sandu, who adheres to a pro-European policy, came to power in the republic at the end of 2020. Moscow has urged Chisinau to focus on the interests of its own citizens and not to hinder the development of human contacts and interregional ties with Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on Moldovan authorities to cease their confrontational anti-Russian rhetoric, emphasizing that Moscow seeks friendly relations with Moldova and disapproves of the West using the country for anti-Russian purposes.EU Referendum Results Are ShamefulThe results of the referendum on European integration in Moldova are shameful, it is wrong to change the constitution under these conditions, former head of Gagauzia says.In the referendum on the issue of Moldova's accession to the EU, held on October 20, 50.46% of the country's citizens voted for European integration, while 49.54% of voters voted against it. As part of the referendum, citizens had to answer one question: "Do you support changing the constitution with the aim of the Republic of Moldova joining the European Union?"She drew attention to the fact that if about 100,000 citizens who boycotted the referendum had taken ballots, the percentage of those who said "no" to changing the constitution for the sake of European integration would have been significantly higher.On October 31, the Constitutional Court of Moldova recognized the results of the referendum, in which the country's residents supported changing the constitution for the sake of European integration. The preamble to the constitution was supplemented with two new parts with the following content: "affirming the European identity of the people of the Republic of Moldova and the irreversibility of the European course of the Republic of Moldova", "declaring accession to the European Union a strategic goal of the Republic of Moldova". The amendments officially entered into force on November 5.Moldova's Economy Must Be SavedVlah also said that Moldova's economy needs to be saved, adding that she has a program with specific proposals.The politician announced the formation of a new political party called the Heart of Moldova on November 5. She noted that the party would welcome everyone who cared about the country's present and future, as well as those who wanted to take part and make a direct contribution to its salvation.The program provides for specific measures to stimulate and protect domestic private investment and attract foreign capital, she said.She noted that these were just some of the points in the economic program.Moldova has been experiencing an economic crisis since 2021, which is aggravated by rising inflation and energy prices. In 2022, inflation reached a record 30.2%, while gas tariffs increased almost sevenfold, and electricity tariffs almost quadrupled. In 2023, inflation was 13.4%. Rising energy prices led to increased utility debts and anti-government protests.Getting Rid of Maia Sandu RegimeThe parliamentary elections in Moldova in 2025 give an opportunity to get rid of the regime of the President Maia Sandu, Vlah said.In her view, Sandu's loss in the vote count inside the country was anticipated; she was unlikely to win the elections in the republic.The next parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for the summer of 2025.

