‘There Will Be Many Bangs’, Netanyahu Warns After Houthi Missile Slips Past Defenses, Hits Airport

Earlier in the day, a rocket fired from Yemen struck Israel's main airport, leading to a half an hour halt in its operations.

“I can’t describe anything in detail, but we will start responding to them,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a tense address during which he furrowed his brow, raised his voice and banged his hand on the table. Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Katz threatened to “hit back sevenfold at anyone who hurts us.” Houthi politburo member Hazam al-Assad warned in a Hebrew-language tweet that “just as the port of Eilat has been closed, Ben Gurion Airport will also be closed, until the aggression stops and the siege of Gaza is lifted.”Multiple US and European airliners have canceled flights to Israel.

