‘There Will Be Many Bangs’, Netanyahu Warns After Houthi Missile Slips Past Defenses, Hits Airport
15:43 GMT 04.05.2025 (Updated: 16:29 GMT 04.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsraeli security forces inspect a crater at the site where the Israeli military said a projectile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels landed in the area of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, May 4, 2025.
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
Earlier in the day, a rocket fired from Yemen struck Israel's main airport, leading to a temporary halt in its operations.
“I can’t describe anything in detail, but we will start responding to them,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a tense address during which he furrowed his brow, raised his voice and banged his hand on the table.
“We’re acting against them in coordination with the US. We’ve acted against them in the past, and will act against them in the future. It’s not ‘bang and we’re done’. There will be many bangs,” he said.
🚨MISSILE STRIKE HITS TEL AVIV!— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 4, 2025
A ballistic missile fired from Yemen has struck Ben Gurion Airport, grounding flights.
Footage from social media pic.twitter.com/MdtutdavAb
Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Katz threatened to “hit back sevenfold at anyone who hurts us.”
Houthi politburo member Hazam al-Assad warned in a Hebrew-language tweet that “just as the port of Eilat has been closed, Ben Gurion Airport will also be closed, until the aggression stops and the siege of Gaza is lifted.”
Multiple US and European airliners have canceled flights to Israel.