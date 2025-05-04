International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 520 Soldiers in Battles With Russia - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken more advantageous positions and eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian armed forces
infrastructure
missiles
"The enemy has lost up to 520 soldiers, two tanks, including a French-made AMX tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and eight artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 255 Ukrainian military personnel, while Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has managed to eliminate up to 185 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry said. Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 190 servicemen in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Sever, the statement of the ministry read. Russian forces have hit the facilities of the Ukrainian infrastructure, enterprises of military-industrial complex and a launcher of Neptune anti-ship missiles.
russia
ukraine
11:13 GMT 04.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken more advantageous positions and eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The enemy has lost up to 520 soldiers, two tanks, including a French-made AMX tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and eight artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 255 Ukrainian military personnel, while Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has managed to eliminate up to 185 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 190 servicemen in clashes with Russia’s Battlegroup Sever, the statement of the ministry read.
Russian forces have hit the facilities of the Ukrainian infrastructure, enterprises of military-industrial complex and a launcher of Neptune anti-ship missiles.
