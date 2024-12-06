https://sputnikglobe.com/20241206/romanias-top-court-cancels-results-of-presidential-elections-first-round---reports-1121108955.html

Romania's Top Court Nullifies Results of Presidential Election's First Round

The Constitutional Court of Romania on Friday ruled to cancel results of the presidential election’s first round, the local media reported, adding that the vote will be held again.

On Monday, the court recognized the results of the first round of the presidential election. President Klaus Iohannis then declassified reports from the intelligence services on violations during the election campaign. After that, the top court decided to reassess new complaints on violations amid public pressure. The media reported, citing official sources, that the court canceled the first round’s results, meaning that the whole process needs to be restarted. Romania held its presidential election on November 24. In the first round, independent candidate Calin Georgescu, who ran his campaign on TikTok, came in first with 22.94% of the votes. Elena Lasconi, who supports NATO and US partnerships, received 19.18%. The second round was scheduled for December 8.

