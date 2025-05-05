https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/modi-reiterates-invitation-to-putin-to-visit-india-invitation-accepted---kremlin-1121983287.html

Putin Accepts Modi's Invitation to Visit India - Kremlin

Putin Accepts Modi's Invitation to Visit India - Kremlin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated during a phone conversation his invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India, the invitation was accepted with gratitude, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Foreign Ministry said that Modi conveyed greetings to Putin regarding the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the Annual Summit to be held in India in 2025. The leaders also noted the strategic nature of Russian-Indian relations as special privileged partnership, as well as stressed the need for an uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its manifestations. Putin also expressed sincere condolences over the death of Indian citizens in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Additionally, Modi congratulated Putin and all the Russian people on the upcoming 80th anniversary of the victory, noting that an Indian representative will take part in celebrations in Moscow.

