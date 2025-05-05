https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/mongolian-leader-to-take-part-in-celebration-of-80th-anniversary-of-victory-in-moscow-1121981514.html

Mongolian Leader to Take part in Celebration of 80th Anniversary of Victory in Moscow

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will take part in the events in honor of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Moscow, the Montsame news agency reported.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will take part in the events in honor of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Moscow, the Montsame news agency reported. At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mongolian leader Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will take part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow on May 9, 2025, the agency said. According to the agency, as part of the visit, the two leaders will hold an official meeting and exchange views on relations and cooperation between the two countries. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. On the occasion of the celebration, Moscow is planned to be visited by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, as well as the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and the President of the Republic of Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik. The Victory Parade on Red Square is also planned to be attended by the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstani President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbekistani President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistani President Emomali Rahmon and others.

