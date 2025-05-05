https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/yemeni-houthis-impose-complete-air-blockade-of-israel-1121980790.html
Yemeni Houthis Impose Complete Air Blockade of Israel
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said that it was launching a complete air blockade of Israel with constant shelling of airports, calling on all airlines to suspend flights to Israel for their own safety.
"The Yemeni armed forces announce a comprehensive air blockade against the Israeli enemy in response to its expanding aggression against Gaza. We will take action to enforce the blockade by repeatedly striking airports, in particular Lod Airport, which Israel calls Ben Gurion Airport," the statement read.The Houthis called on all international airlines to take notice of this statement and cancel all flights to Israel for safety reasons.Meanwhile, major airlines such as Lufthansa, Air France, Delta, Air India have already suspended their flights to Tel Aviv.
03:15 GMT 05.05.2025 (Updated: 04:05 GMT 05.05.2025)
"The Yemeni armed forces announce a comprehensive air blockade against the Israeli enemy in response to its expanding aggression against Gaza. We will take action to enforce the blockade by repeatedly striking airports, in particular Lod Airport, which Israel calls Ben Gurion Airport," the statement read.
The Houthis called on all international airlines to take notice of this statement and cancel all flights to Israel for safety reasons.
Meanwhile, major airlines such as Lufthansa, Air France, Delta, Air India have already suspended their flights to Tel Aviv.