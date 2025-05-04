https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/immortal-regiment-marches-down-washington-streets-first-time-in-six-years-1121975276.html

Immortal Regiment Marches Down Washington Streets First Time in Six Years

Sputnik International

The Immortal Regiment march, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the World War II, was held in the US capital on Saturday.

The Immortal Regiment March in Washington, DC, took place in-person for the first time in six years. About 200 people walked from the White House to the WWII memorial, while holding up photos of their relatives who had participated in the war. Traditionally, the event is attended by Russians, or those whose families come from Russia or other former Soviet Union countries. This time at least a dozen Americans, whose relatives fought in the WWII, participated. The participants of the event gathered at the White House at 3:30 p.m. local time (19:30 GMT) and before the march started were sharing their personal and family stories about the World War II with each other and with the press. Many of them were carrying photos of their ancestors who had participated in the war. A group of pro-Ukrainian protesters came very close to the gathering people and tried to be loud and attract attention to themselves. However, no one paid attention to them as people were too joyous in participating in this long-awaited event. Everyone could get the St. George ribbons, a widely recognized WWII symbol in Russia, from the organizers of the event, and people decorated their jackets, hats, purses, and photos with it. The organizers also helped participants with attaching their photos to the special carriers. At around 4 p.m., the group walked from the White House to the World War II Memorial. The march was accompanied by the songs of the WWII period. Moreover, the orchestra joined the march and then the participants sang their favorite songs to the live music performed. Passers-by were taking pictures of the marching people and asking the participants about the event. The march concluded with laying flowers at the WWII memorial and a concert of wartime songs performed by the orchestra. The DC authorities closed down the street adjacent to the White House for the March. The law enforcement secured the event and it was held with no incidents. The Immortal Regiment marches are usually held ahead of or on May 9, with people bringing photos of their relatives who had fought in or lived through the World War II. The first such march in the United States was held in the city of New York on May 3, 2015. On May 8, 1945, the commanders of Nazi Germany's armed forces signed the instrument of surrender, admitting defeat in World War II. This day is celebrated in many countries and referred to as Victory Day. Due to the difference in time zones, Russia and several other former Soviet republics celebrate it on May 9.

