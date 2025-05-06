International
UK to Update Defense Plan to Prepare for Possible Attack on Country
UK to Update Defense Plan to Prepare for Possible Attack on Country
The UK government is working to update its 20-year-old defense plan to prepare for an attack by another state, including Russia, amid concerns that Britain is not ready for war, The Telegraph newspaper reported.
The updated version of the secret "homeland defense plan" will set out a strategy for the first days after an attack on the British mainland by a hostile foreign state, the report said on Monday, adding that the dossier will outline how the government should respond to a declaration of war, including using bunkers to protect the cabinet and the royal family, public broadcasting, and stockpiling resources.The updated plan will include scenarios in which the UK is hit by non-nuclear missiles, nuclear warheads, or is subject to cyberattacks, the report noted.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that Russia is not going to attack NATO countries, and that there is no point in it. Putin noted that Western leaders regularly intimidate population of their countries with a purported Russian threat in order to distract attention from domestic problems. Smart people know perfectly well that this the Russian threat is a fake, Putin stressed.
UK to Update Defense Plan to Prepare for Possible Attack on Country

07:19 GMT 06.05.2025
The UK government is working to update its 20-year-old defense plan to prepare for an attack by another state, including Russia, amid concerns that Britain is not ready for war, The Telegraph newspaper reported.
The updated version of the secret "homeland defense plan" will set out a strategy for the first days after an attack on the British mainland by a hostile foreign state, the report said on Monday, adding that the dossier will outline how the government should respond to a declaration of war, including using bunkers to protect the cabinet and the royal family, public broadcasting, and stockpiling resources.
The updated plan will include scenarios in which the UK is hit by non-nuclear missiles, nuclear warheads, or is subject to cyberattacks, the report noted.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that Russia is not going to attack NATO countries, and that there is no point in it.
Putin noted that Western leaders regularly intimidate population of their countries with a purported Russian threat in order to distract attention from domestic problems. Smart people know perfectly well that this the Russian threat is a fake, Putin stressed.
