https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/what-would-full-scale-gaza-op-cost-israel-1121991858.html
What Would Full-Scale Gaza Op Cost Israel?
What Would Full-Scale Gaza Op Cost Israel?
Sputnik International
The resolution of the Gaza crisis and the prospects of a fresh Israeli offensive only partly depend on Donald Trump’s actions, Tel Aviv-based international relations expert Dr. Simon Tsipis told Sputnik.
2025-05-06T18:27+0000
2025-05-06T18:27+0000
2025-05-06T18:27+0000
analysis
middle east
israel
gaza strip
simon tsipis
israel defense forces (idf)
benjamin netanyahu
hamas
hostages
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121477146_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4ade1b9668ca9f62b4ff37ddfeaa25c6.jpg
Whereas left-wing Israeli politicians call to make a deal with Hamas in order to secure the hostages’ release, their right-wing opponents insist on continuing Israel’s brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip and on subsequently occupying and annexing the Palestinian enclave.PM Benjamin Netanyahu now finds himself caught between these two warring camps and their opposite demands: while the left-wing urge him to save the hostages, the right practically tells Netanyahu to sacrifice these people for the sake of not making any concessions to Hamas.Thus, the fate of the Gaza Strip depends not only on Trump’s whims but also on the situation within Israel.Israel fears no political risks associated with taking over the Gaza Strip as Tel Aviv already has a long history of dealing with foreign pressure, condemnation and boycotts.Military risks, however, are a different matter, as a full-scale offensive could cause the IDF's already-significant casualties to increase.The risk of the Gaza operation failing, which would cause Israel to allocate more resources to this undertaking, is also a problem as it would likely require Tel Aviv to redeploy troops from areas such as the West Bank and the border with Syria and Lebanon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/israeli-govt-approves-plan-to-expand-gaza-operation-including-seizing-land-1121982764.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121477146_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ec68b6fc4b5e44afaec4d50f0bd6bb5b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza war, gaza strip hostages, israel hamas war
gaza war, gaza strip hostages, israel hamas war
What Would Full-Scale Gaza Op Cost Israel?
The resolution of the Gaza crisis and the prospects of a fresh Israeli offensive only partly depend on Donald Trump’s actions, Tel Aviv-based international relations expert Dr. Simon Tsipis told Sputnik.
Whereas left-wing Israeli politicians call to make a deal with Hamas in order to secure the hostages’ release, their right-wing opponents insist on continuing Israel’s brutal military campaign in the Gaza Strip and on subsequently occupying and annexing the Palestinian enclave.
PM Benjamin Netanyahu now finds himself caught between these two warring camps and their opposite demands: while the left-wing urge him to save the hostages, the right practically tells Netanyahu to sacrifice these people for the sake of not making any concessions to Hamas.
Thus, the fate of the Gaza Strip depends not only on Trump’s whims but also on the situation within Israel.
Israel fears no political risks associated with taking over the Gaza Strip as Tel Aviv already has a long history of dealing with foreign pressure, condemnation and boycotts.
Military risks, however, are a different matter, as a full-scale offensive could cause the IDF's already-significant casualties to increase.
The risk of the Gaza operation failing, which would cause Israel to allocate more resources to this undertaking, is also a problem as it would likely require Tel Aviv to redeploy troops from areas such as the West Bank and the border with Syria and Lebanon.