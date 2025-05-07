https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/former-head-of-gagauzia-urges-moldovan-prime-minister-to-resign-due-to-economy-collapse-1122004325.html

Former Head of Gagauzia Urges Moldovan Prime Minister to Resign Due to Economy Collapse

Former head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia and leader of the opposition Heart of Moldova party, Irina Vlah, said on Wednesday that Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean has to resign due to the collapse of the country’s economy.

The export has been decreasing for three consecutive years, and in February alone it dropped by 17%, while the price growth is hitting records, the politician said, adding that the inflation has reached 60% in four years, which means that every third Moldovan citizen is living below the poverty line. Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28. Lately, the Moldovan authorities have been applying repressive measures against people opposing Chisinau’s official course. In March, the head of Moldova's Gagauz autonomy, Yevgenia Gutsul, was detained at the Chisinau airport. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating rules for campaign financing and document forgery. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under house arrest for 30 days, which her supporters slammed as political pressure. In April, Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti, was stopped at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check and missed his flight to Israel where he planned to attend the traditional Holy Fire ceremony. Markell told reporters that he would make another attempt to fly to Jerusalem later. However, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the archbishop was once again prevented from boarding.

