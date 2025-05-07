https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/russia-and-cuba-celebrating-brotherhood-through-years-and-across-distances---by-sergey-lavrov-1121991998.html

Russia and Cuba: Celebrating Brotherhood Through Years and Across Distances - By Sergey Lavrov

On May 8, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Cuba will commemorate a momentous date which is the 65thanniversary of reconstituting diplomatic relations.

On May 8, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Cuba will commemorate a momentous date which is the 65thanniversary of reconstituting diplomatic relations. I am pleased to note that despite the geographical distance our two countries remain bound by close ties of brotherhood forged through many years of interaction in the spirit of strategic partnership. These ties were built upon the firm foundation of friendship and trust laid in the 1960s following the triumph of the Cuban Revolution led by Fidel Castro.Commandante Fidel has done much to advance bilateral relations and to promote the values of peace, freedom, truth and justice in international affairs. For many generations of Russians, his name is associated with selfless dedication to the Cuban people.I have very warm memories of my meetings with Fidel Castro, including the last one in 2014. The legendary Commandante consistently came up with accurate assessments, an understanding of the nature of the events unfolding in the international arena, a wealth of knowledge, and a sharp mind.Numerous visits by the leader of the Cuban Revolution to our country, especially the 38-day tour of the Soviet republics in 1963, will forever remain part of Russian-Cuban relations. This seminal event followed earlier trips by then Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Raul Castro Ruz in 1960 and 1962.Since then, our friendship with Cuba has only grown stronger. The song Cuba is My Love composed by Alexandra Pakhmutova with lyrics by Nikolai Dobronravov and Sergey Grebennikov and performed over the years by renowned artists such as Iosif Kobzon and Muslim Magomayev comes to mind, along with numerous poems by various authors that are well known even beyond the borders of Russia. An excerpt from one of them by YevgenyYevtushenko can be found in the epigraph to this article.Looking back through history, we can see striking manifestations of Russian-Cuban friendship, such as the great Russian writer Leo Tolstoy’s lively correspondence with the Cuban admirers of his talent; the Cuban series of paintings by outstanding Russian artist Vasily Vereshchagin; the numerous visits to our country by the great Cuban chess grandmaster, the third world champion, Jose Raul Capablanca. The herald of the Soviet era poet Vladimir Mayakovsky and the stars of Russian and world ballet Anna Pavlova and Maya Plisetskaya visited Cuba as well. In turn, Cuban prima ballerina Alicia Alonso graced the stage of Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre with remarkable performances.Regular contacts at the top level have always been the driving force of Russian-Cuban relations. President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez is visiting our country as of this writing to participate in the celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Russia has always deeply appreciated Cuba’s contribution to the fight against Nazism, including the assistance provided by the island’s democratic, workers’ and trade union organisations, which sent essential supplies to the Soviet Union during the war. We honour the memory of Cubans who fought on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War far from their homeland. Among them are Jorge Vivo, who fought in a partisan unit near Leningrad, his brother Aldo Vivo, who died on Nevsky Pyatachok (Neva Bridgehead), and Enrique Vilar, who fell in the battles for Poland’s liberation.Cuba is Russia’s reliable foreign policy ally and top priority partner in Latin America. Our Cuban friends stand in solidarity with us on the vast majority of international issues. We support the World Majority’s focus on forming a fairer multipolar world order that takes into account the interests of all nations - medium-sized and small ones - without exception. As members of the Group of Friends in Defence of the Charter of the United Nations, Moscow and Havana advocate for the consistent rather than selective use of the principles enshrined in this foundational UN document.I’m convinced that Cuba’s accession to BRICS as a partner country on January 1, 2025 will further strengthen our foreign policy coordination. Following its expansion, this group of leading World Majority countries has significantly strengthened its position as a centre for harmonising the interests of the Global South and Global East and one of the pillars of the polycentric world order.In recent years, the global economy has been objectively and steadily shifting towards Eurasia with new centres of power, growth and globally significant political decision-making becoming increasingly active. In this regard, new horizons are opening up for Cuba as an observer state at the Eurasian Economic Union.We are interacting closely with Cuba on combatting neo-colonial practices. Thanks to the efforts, including those of our two countries, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on eradicating colonialism in all its forms and manifestations last year, which fully meets the World Majority’s key interests. We look forward to continuing joint work in order to declare December 14 the International Day against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations already in 2025. Adopting such a decision in the year that marks the 65th anniversary of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples will hold significant symbolic meaning.Both Russia and Cuba oppose illegal unilateral sanctions, which not only contradict international law, but also hit hard the most vulnerable groups of the population. Russia has consistently advocated bringing an immediate and complete end to the US trade embargo on Cuba. The adoption of the resolution titled “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba” at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly once again confirmed the near unanimous solidarity of the international community with the demands of the Cuban people and the rejection of this illegal and unfair policy. We also insist on unconditional removal of Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.We are grateful to Havana for its unfailing support amid the hybrid war being waged by the West against Russia. The Cuban leadership has repeatedly and rightly pointed to NATO’s longstanding expansion towards Russia’s borders as the root cause of the conflict over Ukraine. It is no less important to achieve full respect for human rights in the territories remaining under the control of the Kiev regime, which, after the violent power grab in 2014, set out to exterminate everything associated with Russia and the Russian world, including the Russian language, culture, traditions, canonical Orthodoxy, and Russian-language media.The history of mutual assistance between our countries goes back several decades. We continue to help our Cuban friends with specific projects. Close interaction is underway in energy, industry, tourism, agriculture, technology, education, culture, and sports. We are discussing ways to expand the portfolio of bilateral investment initiatives, now numbering over one hundred. This, among other things, has become possible thanks to the Framework Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Cuba signed in 2023 to encourage the participation of Russian Federation investors in Russian-Cuban projects in the Republic of Cuba.The Intergovernmental Russian-Cuban Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas plays an important role in strengthening our practical cooperation. Most recently, it met in Havana on April 4.Dynamic dialogue is maintained by our respective parliaments. On March 27, the Commission on Cooperation of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the National Assembly of People’s Power of the Republic of Cuba held its second session. Multifaceted cooperation with the involvement of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation is deepening, and interagency contacts are expanding.I am pleased to note the expansion of educational ties. A programme to grant 100 scholarships annually for Cuban students to study at Russian universities is being successfully implemented. Since 2023, eight Russian language centres opened in Cuba. In 2024, Russian universities launched two geology courses at Cuban universities, as well as a Centre for Targeted Training of Energy and Electronics Specialists. Also in 2024, more than 60 agreements were concluded between Russian and Cuban universities. In April, a branch of the Southern Federal University opened in Havana.In recent years, the number of Russian tourists visiting Cuba has increased significantly with 186,000 tourists visiting Cuba in 2024.Throughout its history, cooperation with Cuba has remained multifaceted to the point that you would be hard pressed to find an area that has so far remained untouched. Outer space exploration is no exception. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the flight of the Soviet-Cuban space crew featuring Yury Romanenko and Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez.I would like to close by citing the great Fidel Castro, “There is no force in the world capable of crushing the force of truth and ideas.” This echoes what St Blessed Prince Alexander Nevsky, the heavenly patron saint of Russian diplomats, had to say, “God is not in strength, but in truth.” Russia and Cuba are on the right side of history. We stand ready to continue to work shoulder to shoulder with our Cuban friends on the comprehensive strengthening of ties for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the name of global peace and security. Cuba can always count on our unwavering support. I am convinced that this feeling is mutual.

