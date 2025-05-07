International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Puts Forward Fake Reasons for Not Returning Russian Civilians - Russian Ombudswoman
Ukraine Puts Forward Fake Reasons for Not Returning Russian Civilians - Russian Ombudswoman
Ukraine is putting forward far-fetched reasons and conditions for not returning civilians from the Kursk Region to Russia, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, negotiations were held on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border with the Ukrainian side regarding the prospects for the return of civilians from the Kursk Region who are being held in Sumy. At the same time, Kiev assured that Kursk Region residents will be returned to Russia, but has not yet named specific dates, the official said.
russia's special operaton, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine war crimes, ukraine pows
12:49 GMT 07.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is putting forward far-fetched reasons and conditions for not returning civilians from the Kursk Region to Russia, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, negotiations were held on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border with the Ukrainian side regarding the prospects for the return of civilians from the Kursk Region who are being held in Sumy.
"Far-fetched reasons and certain conditions are being put forward for the release of Ukrainian citizens who were detained for opposing the special military operation and committed actions that our law enforcement agencies regard as violations, acts aimed at undermining Russia's security," Moskalkova said.
