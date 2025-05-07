https://sputnikglobe.com/20250507/ukraine-puts-forward-fake-reasons-for-not-returning-russian-civilians---russian-ombudswoman-1122003612.html
Ukraine Puts Forward Fake Reasons for Not Returning Russian Civilians - Russian Ombudswoman
Ukraine Puts Forward Fake Reasons for Not Returning Russian Civilians - Russian Ombudswoman
Sputnik International
Ukraine is putting forward far-fetched reasons and conditions for not returning civilians from the Kursk Region to Russia, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2025-05-07T12:49+0000
2025-05-07T12:49+0000
2025-05-07T12:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
tatyana moskalkova
war crimes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116809167_0:277:3000:1965_1920x0_80_0_0_4d69d2814bdb8229ff28cf99539157e3.jpg
On Tuesday, negotiations were held on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border with the Ukrainian side regarding the prospects for the return of civilians from the Kursk Region who are being held in Sumy. At the same time, Kiev assured that Kursk Region residents will be returned to Russia, but has not yet named specific dates, the official said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250211/russian-pows-reveal-torture-during-ukrainian-captivity-1121556302.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/ukrainian-armed-forces-soldiers-torture-russian-pow--source-1120386782.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116809167_243:0:2910:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_865dc6b679667591966f4582c7bea0de.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special operaton, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine war crimes, ukraine pows
russia's special operaton, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine war crimes, ukraine pows
Ukraine Puts Forward Fake Reasons for Not Returning Russian Civilians - Russian Ombudswoman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is putting forward far-fetched reasons and conditions for not returning civilians from the Kursk Region to Russia, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, negotiations were held on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border with the Ukrainian side regarding the prospects for the return of civilians from the Kursk Region who are being held in Sumy.
"Far-fetched reasons and certain conditions are being put forward for the release of Ukrainian citizens who were detained for opposing the special military operation and committed actions that our law enforcement agencies regard as violations, acts aimed at undermining Russia's security," Moskalkova said.
At the same time, Kiev assured that Kursk Region residents will be returned to Russia, but has not yet named specific dates, the official said.
"We had such returns, and we also returned wounded servicepeople and citizens of Ukraine without exchange. Last time, we repatriated 25 citizens of Ukraine who committed offenses or crimes on the territory of Russia and were subject to expulsion. However, due to the fact that the border was closed, due to other circumstances, they were not sent to Ukraine. They were also handed over without any conditions," she added.
2 October 2024, 14:47 GMT