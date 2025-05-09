https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/ficos-defiant-trip-to-moscow-shows-slovakia-is-ready-to-show-eu-the-truth-about-wwii-1122020519.html

Fico’s Defiant Trip to Moscow Shows Slovakia is Ready to Show EU the Truth About WWII

Fico’s Defiant Trip to Moscow Shows Slovakia is Ready to Show EU the Truth About WWII

Sputnik International

European leaders’ attempt to sideline the USSR in commemorations of the victory over fascism is a “sick idea” that will mark “the end" of historical truth if realized, says former Slovak lawmaker Peter Marcek.

2025-05-09T19:17+0000

2025-05-09T19:17+0000

2025-05-09T19:17+0000

analysis

europe

robert fico

volodymyr zelensky

russia

slovakia

ukraine

european union (eu)

nato

red square

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122020360_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb72c1367e526a0f29d734c8a7ba9c8b.jpg

“Mr. Fico said he was the only Prime Minister from the European Union who came to Red Square and showed the truth about who defeated the fascists in World War II. He deserves great credit for this,” Marcek, president of the Slavic Unity Party, said.Highlighting the absurdity of the Eastern European EU countries’ efforts this week to block Fico’s plane from reaching Russia, Marcek said it’s a sure sign that they have “become slaves of the European Union, their governments supporting only von der Leyen.”Peace can return to Europe in the near future, Marcek believes, but only if Zelensky – who relies on war to remain in power, and the oligarchs fueling the conflict – not only in Ukraine but the EU and US as well, don’t get their way.The politician is confident that the pragmatic, Russia-friendly sentiments are not unique to Slovakia and Hungary, and that many Croats, Slovenes, Bulgarians and Czechs think the same, but are restricted by their corrupt politicians, combined with Brussels’ diktat.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/full-video-80th-anniversary-of-wwii-victory-day-military-parade-on-red-square-1122016924.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/burkina-faso-leaders-visit-to-moscow-for-victory-day-has-huge-strategic-significance-heres-why-1122018106.html

russia

slovakia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why did robert fico visit moscow, who tried to stop robert fico from visiting russia, how do slovaks feel about russia in wwii