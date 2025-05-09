https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/ficos-defiant-trip-to-moscow-shows-slovakia-is-ready-to-show-eu-the-truth-about-wwii-1122020519.html
Fico’s Defiant Trip to Moscow Shows Slovakia is Ready to Show EU the Truth About WWII
Fico’s Defiant Trip to Moscow Shows Slovakia is Ready to Show EU the Truth About WWII
Sputnik International
European leaders’ attempt to sideline the USSR in commemorations of the victory over fascism is a “sick idea” that will mark “the end" of historical truth if realized, says former Slovak lawmaker Peter Marcek.
2025-05-09T19:17+0000
2025-05-09T19:17+0000
2025-05-09T19:17+0000
analysis
europe
robert fico
volodymyr zelensky
russia
slovakia
ukraine
european union (eu)
nato
red square
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122020360_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb72c1367e526a0f29d734c8a7ba9c8b.jpg
“Mr. Fico said he was the only Prime Minister from the European Union who came to Red Square and showed the truth about who defeated the fascists in World War II. He deserves great credit for this,” Marcek, president of the Slavic Unity Party, said.Highlighting the absurdity of the Eastern European EU countries’ efforts this week to block Fico’s plane from reaching Russia, Marcek said it’s a sure sign that they have “become slaves of the European Union, their governments supporting only von der Leyen.”Peace can return to Europe in the near future, Marcek believes, but only if Zelensky – who relies on war to remain in power, and the oligarchs fueling the conflict – not only in Ukraine but the EU and US as well, don’t get their way.The politician is confident that the pragmatic, Russia-friendly sentiments are not unique to Slovakia and Hungary, and that many Croats, Slovenes, Bulgarians and Czechs think the same, but are restricted by their corrupt politicians, combined with Brussels’ diktat.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/full-video-80th-anniversary-of-wwii-victory-day-military-parade-on-red-square-1122016924.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/burkina-faso-leaders-visit-to-moscow-for-victory-day-has-huge-strategic-significance-heres-why-1122018106.html
russia
slovakia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122020360_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6ec8fbd32011d083ddf11f38f4c969c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
why did robert fico visit moscow, who tried to stop robert fico from visiting russia, how do slovaks feel about russia in wwii
why did robert fico visit moscow, who tried to stop robert fico from visiting russia, how do slovaks feel about russia in wwii
Fico’s Defiant Trip to Moscow Shows Slovakia is Ready to Show EU the Truth About WWII
European leaders’ attempt to sideline the USSR in commemorations of the victory over fascism is a “sick idea” that will mark “the end" of historical truth if realized, says former Slovak lawmaker Peter Marcek.
“Mr. Fico said he was the only Prime Minister from the European Union who came to Red Square and showed the truth about who defeated the fascists in World War II. He deserves great credit for this,” Marcek, president of the Slavic Unity Party, said.
Highlighting the absurdity of the Eastern European EU countries’ efforts this week to block
Fico’s plane from reaching Russia, Marcek said it’s a sure sign that they have “become slaves of the European Union, their governments supporting only von der Leyen.”
“Slovakia is the first country to show no fear about showing the truth to the EU, to show who the winners of WWII are, who the victors over fascism are. I am proud that Mr. Fico showed the Slovak people’s will – that we need to be friends with Russia and the Russian people, because we are all Slavs. The way the Anglo-Saxons and NATO countries stick together, so too should the Slavs.”
Peace can return to Europe in the near future, Marcek believes, but only if Zelensky – who relies on war to remain in power, and the oligarchs fueling the conflict – not only in Ukraine but the EU and US as well, don’t get their way.
“They want war, which is not about Ukraine defeating Russia, but about Russia’s wealth, its land, its oil, its gas, all the resources that serve not only Russia, but all of Europe,” Marcek said. He emphasized that by cutting themselves off from access to these resources, the Europeans have driven their economies off a cliff.
The politician is confident that the pragmatic, Russia-friendly sentiments are not unique to Slovakia and Hungary, and that many Croats, Slovenes, Bulgarians and Czechs think the same, but are restricted by their corrupt politicians, combined with Brussels’ diktat.