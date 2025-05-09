https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/houthis-claim-ballistic-missile-attack-on-israels-ben-gurion-airport-1122018652.html

Houthis Claim Ballistic Missile Attack on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Friday that it attacked Israel's Ben Gurion Airport using a hypersonic ballistic missile for the first time since Israeli strikes on the international airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

"The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport, Israeli called Ben Gurion Airport, in the occupied area of Yaffa, using a hypersonic ballistic missile, that successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah. The interception systems failed to intercept it, pushing millions of occupying Zionists to run into shelters and halting airport operations for nearly an hour," the statement said.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it had intercepted another missile, launched form the territory of Yemen.Earlier in the day, sirens sounded in a series of areas of central Israel after Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, launched a missile.On May 6, the IDF said that its air force had fully disabled the international airport in the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa and mounted strikes on several plants in Sanaa's outskirts. This was in response to an attack against Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

