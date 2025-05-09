‘Patriotism Lesson for the West’: Foreign Journalists Weigh in on Russia’s Victory Day
06:49 GMT 09.05.2025 (Updated: 07:11 GMT 09.05.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen take part in a military parade on Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia.
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf/
A great many foreign journalists have arrived in Moscow for the vaunted military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, part of World War II.
Weighing in on Russia’s Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, foreign journalists shared their excitement and tremendous sense of honor to be a part of the events.
Here’s what they told Sputnik:
“It’s important to be here,” said Spanish journalist Albert Sort Creus from Barcelona, who is in Moscow for the first time.
“This is a big moment for Russia, but also for the whole world," commented Chinese journalist Yang Sheng, who shared his expectations to see Russia’s advanced weapons and how the country celebrates Victory Day.
It is “an important experience for me and my country” to celebrate the day the USSR defeated the Germans in WWII, a journalist from Zimbabwe noted.
“This is a great ceremony – not only for Russia, but for people around the world. I’m really glad we have the chance to cover the story of the Russian people and their nation,” Aung Pyiet Oo, a journalist from Myanmar, said.
Russia’s "one of a kind" victory parade is a patriotic wake-up call for America, underscored independent US journalist and blogger Tofurious Maximus Crane. People in the West need to be educated on the TRUTH about Russia, a nation that knows how to be patriotic – “something we’ve lost in America,” he said.
