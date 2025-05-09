International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/patriotism-lesson-for-the-west-foreign-journalists-weigh-in-on-russias-victory-day--1122010762.html
‘Patriotism Lesson for the West’: Foreign Journalists Weigh in on Russia’s Victory Day
‘Patriotism Lesson for the West’: Foreign Journalists Weigh in on Russia’s Victory Day
Sputnik International
What do foreign journalists anticipate from Victory Day parade in Moscow?
2025-05-09T06:49+0000
2025-05-09T07:11+0000
russia
russia
moscow
red square
parade
victory day parade
wwii victory parade
great patriotic war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122010352_0:76:3371:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_4b897b44058bbcc2cefdb939512d1687.jpg
Weighing in on Russia’s Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, foreign journalists shared their excitement and tremendous sense of honor to be a part of the events.Here’s what they told Sputnik:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250506/who-will-attend-the-victory-day-parade-in-moscow--1121990852.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122010352_321:0:3052:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d126d59339cd0b73e387e7017b57c9a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
wwii parade, victory day parade, victory parade, moscow's victory parade, russia's victory parade, victory parade in russia on may 9
wwii parade, victory day parade, victory parade, moscow's victory parade, russia's victory parade, victory parade in russia on may 9

‘Patriotism Lesson for the West’: Foreign Journalists Weigh in on Russia’s Victory Day

06:49 GMT 09.05.2025 (Updated: 07:11 GMT 09.05.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen take part in a military parade on Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia.
Russian servicemen take part in a military parade on Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
A great many foreign journalists have arrived in Moscow for the vaunted military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, part of World War II.
Weighing in on Russia’s Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, foreign journalists shared their excitement and tremendous sense of honor to be a part of the events.
Here’s what they told Sputnik:
“It’s important to be here,” said Spanish journalist Albert Sort Creus from Barcelona, who is in Moscow for the first time.
“This is a big moment for Russia, but also for the whole world," commented Chinese journalist Yang Sheng, who shared his expectations to see Russia’s advanced weapons and how the country celebrates Victory Day.
It is “an important experience for me and my country” to celebrate the day the USSR defeated the Germans in WWII, a journalist from Zimbabwe noted.
“This is a great ceremony – not only for Russia, but for people around the world. I’m really glad we have the chance to cover the story of the Russian people and their nation,” Aung Pyiet Oo, a journalist from Myanmar, said.
Russia’s "one of a kind" victory parade is a patriotic wake-up call for America, underscored independent US journalist and blogger Tofurious Maximus Crane. People in the West need to be educated on the TRUTH about Russia, a nation that knows how to be patriotic – “something we’ve lost in America,” he said.
Victory Day Parade - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2025
World
Who is Showing Up to Moscow's Victory Day Parade?
6 May, 17:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала