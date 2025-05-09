https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/russia-welcomes-thoughtful-rethinking-of-uns-role---mission-1122019154.html
Russia Supports UN Reform, Warns Against Donor-Driven Priorities and External Influence
Russia Supports UN Reform, Warns Against Donor-Driven Priorities and External Influence
Russia supports "thoughtful rethinking" of the United Nations' role and improvement of the effectiveness of its operations, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The UN, like any organization, cannot stand still. We welcome a thoughtful rethinking of its role and and improvement of the effectiveness of its operations. At the same time, the success of such an endeavor will depend on how balanced UN officials can be in their approach to formulating reform proposals without slipping into rewriting the priorities at the dictation of the main donors," Polyanskiy said. Russia has heard statements from Washington about the development of reform proposals, the deputy ambassador also said, adding that it is important to wait for the details.
Russia Supports UN Reform, Warns Against Donor-Driven Priorities and External Influence
15:46 GMT 09.05.2025
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia supports "thoughtful rethinking" of the United Nations' role and improvement of the effectiveness of its operations, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The UN, like any organization, cannot stand still. We welcome a thoughtful rethinking of its role and and improvement of the effectiveness of its operations. At the same time, the success of such an endeavor will depend on how balanced UN officials can be in their approach to formulating reform proposals without slipping into rewriting the priorities at the dictation of the main donors," Polyanskiy said.
Russia has heard statements from Washington
about the development of reform proposals, the deputy ambassador also said, adding that it is important to wait for the details.
"It is also important to preserve the prerogatives of member states in reviewing and approving the UN resource base, not to recklessly reduce the things without which the organization will not be able to fulfill its core mandates. After all, they are currently the international legal 'supporting structure' for the interaction of countries on the widest range of issues," he added.