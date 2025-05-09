International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/russia-welcomes-thoughtful-rethinking-of-uns-role---mission-1122019154.html
Russia Supports UN Reform, Warns Against Donor-Driven Priorities and External Influence
Russia Supports UN Reform, Warns Against Donor-Driven Priorities and External Influence
Sputnik International
Russia supports "thoughtful rethinking" of the United Nations' role and improvement of the effectiveness of its operations, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said in an interview with Sputnik.
2025-05-09T15:46+0000
2025-05-09T16:05+0000
world
dmitry polyanskiy
russia
the united nations (un)
un security council (unsc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650575_0:0:2112:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_dae73f0480a6a7c29c260ecef0ae09fd.jpg
"The UN, like any organization, cannot stand still. We welcome a thoughtful rethinking of its role and and improvement of the effectiveness of its operations. At the same time, the success of such an endeavor will depend on how balanced UN officials can be in their approach to formulating reform proposals without slipping into rewriting the priorities at the dictation of the main donors," Polyanskiy said. Russia has heard statements from Washington about the development of reform proposals, the deputy ambassador also said, adding that it is important to wait for the details.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250221/lavrov-lauds-trumps-policy-of-pragmatism-for-abstaining-from-uns-anti-russia-resolution-1121595457.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650575_264:0:1848:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_d0b2b9f5b25a38bfdae94e331a61c4ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
united nations, un dmitry polyanskiy, effectiveness of its operations
united nations, un dmitry polyanskiy, effectiveness of its operations

Russia Supports UN Reform, Warns Against Donor-Driven Priorities and External Influence

15:46 GMT 09.05.2025 (Updated: 16:05 GMT 09.05.2025)
© SputnikUN Flag
UN Flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia supports "thoughtful rethinking" of the United Nations' role and improvement of the effectiveness of its operations, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The UN, like any organization, cannot stand still. We welcome a thoughtful rethinking of its role and and improvement of the effectiveness of its operations. At the same time, the success of such an endeavor will depend on how balanced UN officials can be in their approach to formulating reform proposals without slipping into rewriting the priorities at the dictation of the main donors," Polyanskiy said.
Russia has heard statements from Washington about the development of reform proposals, the deputy ambassador also said, adding that it is important to wait for the details.
"It is also important to preserve the prerogatives of member states in reviewing and approving the UN resource base, not to recklessly reduce the things without which the organization will not be able to fulfill its core mandates. After all, they are currently the international legal 'supporting structure' for the interaction of countries on the widest range of issues," he added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the 2nd High-Level International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2025
World
Lavrov Lauds Trump's Policy of Pragmatism for Abstaining from UN's Anti-Russia Resolution
21 February, 15:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала