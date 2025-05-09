https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/russia-welcomes-thoughtful-rethinking-of-uns-role---mission-1122019154.html

Russia Supports UN Reform, Warns Against Donor-Driven Priorities and External Influence

Russia supports "thoughtful rethinking" of the United Nations' role and improvement of the effectiveness of its operations, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The UN, like any organization, cannot stand still. We welcome a thoughtful rethinking of its role and and improvement of the effectiveness of its operations. At the same time, the success of such an endeavor will depend on how balanced UN officials can be in their approach to formulating reform proposals without slipping into rewriting the priorities at the dictation of the main donors," Polyanskiy said. Russia has heard statements from Washington about the development of reform proposals, the deputy ambassador also said, adding that it is important to wait for the details.

