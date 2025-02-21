https://sputnikglobe.com/20250221/lavrov-lauds-trumps-policy-of-pragmatism-for-abstaining-from-uns-anti-russia-resolution-1121595457.html

Lavrov Lauds Trump's Policy of Pragmatism for Abstaining from UN's Anti-Russia Resolution

Sputnik International

The non-participation of the United States in a draft anti-Russian resolution of the UN General Assembly shows the pragmatism of the policy of President Donald Trump's administration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The United States did not co-sponsor an anti-Russian draft resolution of UN General Assembly on Ukraine for the first time since 2022 amid the recent talks in Riyadh, according to a document obtained by Sputnik. More sensible voices on issue of Ukraine are coming from the US, the minister added.The issues of the preparation of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are confidential, Lavrov said."When [the meeting] will take place, you will, of course, find out about it. What issues are we working on — well, confidentiality is an integral part of the preparation of any diplomatic process. So, I am sure that we will inform you in a timely manner. But first of all, the Kremlin's press service will inform, of course," Lavrov told reporters.All participants of the G20 ministerial meeting welcomed Russia-US talks in Riyadh, Sergey Lavrov said.At the same time, the EU and NATO leaders consider the fact that the representatives of the two great powers sat at the negotiating table and talked, and outlined their positions, as “betrayal of the West’s interests,” Lavrov said, calling such attitude "unhealthy."Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government absorbed millions of dollars in aid, which could have been used for international humanitarian needs, Lavrov said."Of course, the blatant example is the Zelensky regime, which is absorbing, well, or has absorbed at least hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars in military aid, which of course could have been spent on vital development assistance programs around the world, most notably in Africa," Lavrov said.NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is instructing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to continue fighting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday."According to our information, he [NATO Secretary General] is instructing Zelensky, pointing out to him the need to continue fighting before the start of negotiations. And it emphasizes the inadmissibility for Kiev of even hints of softening its position, especially, as they say, territorial concessions," Lavrov told reporters following the meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers.This is an abuse of functional responsibilities on the part of Rutte, and not all NATO members take such a position on Ukraine, the minister added.Moscow does not touch upon the topic of lifting sanctions as part of the Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov said on Friday.Russia is generally satisfied with the outcome of the G20 meeting in South Africa, although some disagreements remain, Lavrov said.In Johannesburg the G20 has managed to set a positive vector for further cooperation in the group, and to increase attention to acute problems, primarily on the African continent and other countries of the Global South, the minister said.Lavrov added that he was not aware that South Africa has set the goal of "achieving consensus on Ukraine" at the G20 meeting.Russia should only allow Western companies into sectors that do not pose a risk to the country's economy in case someone "wakes up on the wrong side of the bed" again, Lavrov said."The new state [of the Russian economy] has made it possible to realize how useful it is for our economy to master its own technologies, which in a number of cases are superior to Western analogues. The same logic should guide us when we are not talking about the return of Western companies to Russia, probably we should not discourage them from doing so, but we should only let them into those sectors that will not create risks for our economy in case someone wakes up on the wrong side of the bed again," Lavrov told reporters.

