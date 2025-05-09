International
Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes to Further Develop Dialogue With Vatican Under Leo XIV
Russia hopes for the development of the development of dialogue between Russia and the Vatican based on equality and mutual respect after the election of Pope Leo XIV, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakhavova said on Friday.
"We hope that with the election of Pope Leo XIV as head of the Roman Catholic Church, the progressive development of the Russian-Vatican dialogue will continue on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Zakhavova said in a statement. Russia also values constructive cooperation with the Vatican in resolving in a number of humanitarian issues in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, the statement read.
russian foreign ministry, maria zakhavova, election of pope leo xiv
10:48 GMT 09.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes for the development of the development of dialogue between Russia and the Vatican based on equality and mutual respect after the election of Pope Leo XIV, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakhavova said on Friday.
"We hope that with the election of Pope Leo XIV as head of the Roman Catholic Church, the progressive development of the Russian-Vatican dialogue will continue on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Zakhavova said in a statement.
Russia also values constructive cooperation with the Vatican in resolving in a number of humanitarian issues in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, the statement read.
