https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/russian-foreign-ministry-hopes-to-further-develop-dialogue-with-vatican-under-leo-xiv-1122015895.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes to Further Develop Dialogue With Vatican Under Leo XIV
Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes to Further Develop Dialogue With Vatican Under Leo XIV
Sputnik International
Russia hopes for the development of the development of dialogue between Russia and the Vatican based on equality and mutual respect after the election of Pope Leo XIV, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakhavova said on Friday.
2025-05-09T10:48+0000
2025-05-09T10:48+0000
2025-05-09T10:48+0000
world
vatican
russia
russian foreign ministry
pope
pope
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
"We hope that with the election of Pope Leo XIV as head of the Roman Catholic Church, the progressive development of the Russian-Vatican dialogue will continue on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Zakhavova said in a statement. Russia also values constructive cooperation with the Vatican in resolving in a number of humanitarian issues in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/moscow-positively-assesses-vaticans-efforts-in-ending-ukraine-conflict---foreign-ministry-1110602577.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian foreign ministry, maria zakhavova, election of pope leo xiv
russian foreign ministry, maria zakhavova, election of pope leo xiv
Russian Foreign Ministry Hopes to Further Develop Dialogue With Vatican Under Leo XIV
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes for the development of the development of dialogue between Russia and the Vatican based on equality and mutual respect after the election of Pope Leo XIV, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakhavova said on Friday.
"We hope that with the election of Pope Leo XIV as head of the Roman Catholic Church
, the progressive development of the Russian-Vatican dialogue will continue on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Zakhavova said in a statement.
Russia also values constructive cooperation with the Vatican in resolving in a number of humanitarian issues in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, the statement read.