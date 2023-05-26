https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/moscow-positively-assesses-vaticans-efforts-in-ending-ukraine-conflict---foreign-ministry-1110602577.html

Moscow Positively Assesses Vatican's Efforts in Ending Ukraine Conflict - Foreign Ministry

Moscow Positively Assesses Vatican's Efforts in Ending Ukraine Conflict - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is aware of the initiative of Pope Francis to send an envoy to Russia as a part of the peace initiative on the situation in Ukraine and positively assesses the Vatican's efforts, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

2023-05-26T11:01+0000

2023-05-26T11:01+0000

2023-05-26T11:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

vatican

pope francis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099737881_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a59176173e18366b8ed09aff34ee47.jpg

Foreign media reported last week that Pope Francis was planning to send envoys to Russia and Ukraine in efforts to end the Ukraine conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to hold talks with the pope's envoys to discuss a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, the report said. "As far as we know, on May 20, Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed that Pope Francis was planning to send Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the president of the Episcopal Conference of Italy, to Russia as part of his peace initiative," the ministry said, adding that "no practical steps have been taken by the Vatican to organize his trip to Moscow as of today." The ministry said it positively assesses the Vatican's efforts to "contribute to ending the conflict in Ukraine." The ministry recalled that "unlike Russia, which has been ready for an honest and open dialogue on the settlement in Ukraine from the very beginning, the Kiev regime has so far categorically rejected the very possibility of negotiations with Moscow and is betting on war."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230524/kiev-regime-gets-us-made-weapons-and-license-to-kill-russians-says-analyst-1110568747.html

vatican

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, vatican, holy see