https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/putin-vucic-exchange-congratulations-on-80th-anniversary-of-belgrade-liberation---kremlin-1120608493.html
Putin, Vucic Exchange Congratulations on 80th Anniversary of Belgrade Liberation - Kremlin
Putin, Vucic Exchange Congratulations on 80th Anniversary of Belgrade Liberation - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade during World War II, as well as discussed bilateral relations during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
2024-10-20T13:05+0000
2024-10-20T13:05+0000
2024-10-20T13:05+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
serbia
aleksandar vucic
wwii
ww2 nazi crimes
nazi
belgrade
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120608604_0:26:2853:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_ede9743ed336102fb044c8860dee1aef.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade during World War II, as well as discussed bilateral relations during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Sunday.Putin and Vucic expressed their satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations, which are based on spiritual, cultural and historical commonality, unity of assessments of the past and the present. They also confirmed their intention to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, the statement said. Vucic also thanked Putin for Russia's principled position regarding Serbia's territorial integrity, it added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/putin-1999-nato-bombing-of-serbia---great-tragedy-war-launched-by-west-1117524169.html
russia
serbia
belgrade
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/14/1120608604_104:0:2835:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_822de65e3bb0bd7dc132676fd1809a21.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
wwii, yugoslavia world war ii. liberation of belgrade, belgrade strategic offensive operation, wwii, serbia russia friendship, serbia putin, putin vucic
wwii, yugoslavia world war ii. liberation of belgrade, belgrade strategic offensive operation, wwii, serbia russia friendship, serbia putin, putin vucic
Putin, Vucic Exchange Congratulations on 80th Anniversary of Belgrade Liberation - Kremlin
The City of Belgrade was liberated during a Belgrade strategic offensive operation conducted by the Soviet Red Army, with support from People's Liberation Army of Yugoslavia. Jointly and decisively, they overwhelmed the Wehrmacht forces and secured control of the city.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade during World War II, as well as discussed bilateral relations during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
"Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The leaders exchanged congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from the Nazi invaders. On this day in 1944, the Belgrade offensive operation of the Soviet Army, in which units of the People's Liberation Army of Yugoslavia participated, ended. This became one of the key events in the final stage of World War II in the Balkans," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Vucic expressed their satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations
, which are based on spiritual, cultural and historical commonality, unity of assessments of the past and the present. They also confirmed their intention to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation
in various areas, the statement said.
Vucic also thanked Putin for Russia's principled position regarding Serbia's territorial integrity, it added.
"The situation around Ukraine was also discussed. Vladimir Putin assessed the progress of the special military operation. The leaders agreed to continue to maintain personal contacts," the statement read.