Putin, Vucic Exchange Congratulations on 80th Anniversary of Belgrade Liberation - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade during World War II, as well as discussed bilateral relations during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade during World War II, as well as discussed bilateral relations during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Sunday.Putin and Vucic expressed their satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations, which are based on spiritual, cultural and historical commonality, unity of assessments of the past and the present. They also confirmed their intention to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, the statement said. Vucic also thanked Putin for Russia's principled position regarding Serbia's territorial integrity, it added.

