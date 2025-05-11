George Galloway: UK Troops' Use as Nuclear Tripwire in Ukraine Would Constitute 'National Suicide'
© SputnikLongtime British politician George Galloway BLASTS Keir Starmer, the British ruling class, and the Zelensky regime in a bombshell interview with Sputnik
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Exclusive
From WWII's forgotten heroes to the UK's 'suicidal' Ukraine policy, seasoned politician, Workers' Party of Britain leader and prolific political commentator George Galloway doesn't hold back in his interview with Sputnik. Watch the full interview, and check out our summary.
Europe Wants to Forget Red Army’s Sacrifices
Without the Soviet people, entire nations would have been wiped out, and survivors would be speaking German, Galloway said.
‘Ancient Hatred’ Behind UK Elites’ Hostility to Russia Goes Far Beyond Putin
The “extraordinary lengths” to which British leaders have been ready to go to drive a wedge between erstwhile WWII allies Russia and Britain comes down to rivalry and jealousy, Galloway says.
Britain's Outsized Role Fueling Ukraine Conflict
The British government wrecked the 2022 Russia-Ukraine peace deal in Istanbul as the conflict was just getting started, and proved more than willing to freeze its own seniors to death to grant Zelensky 1.5 billion pounds in aid, the prolific commentator recalled.
Now, Galloway says, London is talking about putting 20,000-30,000 troops in Ukraine, a move that would constitute “an act of war against Russia.”
UK Troops’ Deployment Could Trigger ‘National Suicide’
“That’s a declaration, literally, of national suicide...that presupposes a Russian nuclear response that would end the existence of the British people” and effectively put an end to “our island’s story,” Galloway emphasized, when asked what would happen if Britain used a Ukraine troop deployment as a nuclear tripwire.
The UK can’t even be sure that it’s in control of its own deterrent, Galloway said, much less rely on support from the US.
Britain's Industry in Shambles, Has No Chance of Supporting Sustained Conflict
“I remind you that Britain no longer has even a steel industry,” the veteran statesman said, commenting on the glaring gap between the government’s loud ‘bark’ and its actual military ‘bite’.
"The only piece of manufacturing that you could readily identify on the British industrial landscape is the military-industrial complex and that military-industrial complex is fine when it comes to selling unnecessary and very expensive kits, airplanes and so on, to countries, I won't name them, who really don't know how to use them, have no need for them and if they were ever forced to use them, they wouldn't last for long. That is the kind of racket that we are involved in. But when it comes to the production of shells, when it come to the protection of tanks, comes to production of drones that we discussed earlier, we're not at the races."
Ukraine Crisis Would End Tomorrow if US Bowed Out, NATO Expansion Was Halted
“It’s as obvious as the nose on your face when you think about it that without the Americans there is no NATO, without the American army there is no military threat,” the veteran statesman said.
A US withdrawal from Europe would force “a reckoning” in Western Europe and Ukraine, resulting in a speedy negotiated settlement. As long as the US remains, and the root “fundamental causes of the conflict remain unresolved” (NATO expansion), the meatgrinder will continue, Galloway laments.