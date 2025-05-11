https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/george-galloway-uk-troops-use-as-nuclear-tripwire-in-ukraine-would-constitute-national-suicide-1122023806.html

George Galloway: UK Troops' Use as Nuclear Tripwire in Ukraine Would Constitute 'National Suicide'

George Galloway: UK Troops' Use as Nuclear Tripwire in Ukraine Would Constitute 'National Suicide'

From WWII's forgotten heroes to the UK's 'suicidal' Ukraine policy, seasoned British politician, Workers' Party of Britain leader and prolific political commentator George Galloway doesn't hold back in his interview with Sputnik.

Europe Wants to Forget Red Army’s SacrificesWithout the Soviet people, entire nations would have been wiped out, and survivors would be speaking German, Galloway said.‘Ancient Hatred’ Behind UK Elites’ Hostility to Russia Goes Far Beyond PutinThe “extraordinary lengths” to which British leaders have been ready to go to drive a wedge between erstwhile WWII allies Russia and Britain comes down to rivalry and jealousy, Galloway says.Britain's Outsized Role Fueling Ukraine ConflictThe British government wrecked the 2022 Russia-Ukraine peace deal in Istanbul as the conflict was just getting started, and proved more than willing to freeze its own seniors to death to grant Zelensky 1.5 billion pounds in aid, the prolific commentator recalled.UK Troops’ Deployment Could Trigger ‘National Suicide’The UK can’t even be sure that it’s in control of its own deterrent, Galloway said, much less rely on support from the US.Britain's Industry in Shambles, Has No Chance of Supporting Sustained Conflict“I remind you that Britain no longer has even a steel industry,” the veteran statesman said, commenting on the glaring gap between the government’s loud ‘bark’ and its actual military ‘bite’.Ukraine Crisis Would End Tomorrow if US Bowed Out, NATO Expansion Was HaltedA US withdrawal from Europe would force “a reckoning” in Western Europe and Ukraine, resulting in a speedy negotiated settlement. As long as the US remains, and the root “fundamental causes of the conflict remain unresolved” (NATO expansion), the meatgrinder will continue, Galloway laments.

