International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/kremlin-putin-doing-everything-possible-to-resolve-ukraine-conflict-diplomatically-1122033371.html
Kremlin: Putin Doing Everything Possible to Resolve Ukraine Conflict Diplomatically
Kremlin: Putin Doing Everything Possible to Resolve Ukraine Conflict Diplomatically
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is making every effort to achieve a diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2025-05-11T14:52+0000
2025-05-11T14:52+0000
world
ukraine
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
moscow
kremlin
russia
peace process
peace talks
peace deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_0:96:3303:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_231a9fbbc96e6a2f710ce101c123926b.jpg
According to Peskov, Moscow strongly opposes the idea of deploying European “peacekeepers” in Ukraine, viewing such proposals as unconstructive and counterproductive to genuine peace efforts.He also emphasized that resolving the Ukraine crisis is far more complex than simply signing a piece of paper.Peskov stated that "the process of reaching a settlement is full of small details, each of which is vital for the future of both Russia and Ukraine."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/four-times-russia-has-called-for-peace-and-ukraine-shut-it-down-1122031075.html
ukraine
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_286:0:3017:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33efeb80a6f9b0714b0eec137a6a49e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, ukraine conflict, diplomatic settlement
russian president vladimir putin, ukraine conflict, diplomatic settlement

Kremlin: Putin Doing Everything Possible to Resolve Ukraine Conflict Diplomatically

14:52 GMT 11.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankView of the Kremlin
View of the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin is making every effort to achieve a diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
According to Peskov, Moscow strongly opposes the idea of deploying European “peacekeepers” in Ukraine, viewing such proposals as unconstructive and counterproductive to genuine peace efforts.
He also emphasized that resolving the Ukraine crisis is far more complex than simply signing a piece of paper.
Peskov stated that "the process of reaching a settlement is full of small details, each of which is vital for the future of both Russia and Ukraine."
Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul in March 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Four Times Russia Has Called for Peace and Ukraine Shut It Down
13:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала