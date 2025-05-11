https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/kremlin-putin-doing-everything-possible-to-resolve-ukraine-conflict-diplomatically-1122033371.html
Kremlin: Putin Doing Everything Possible to Resolve Ukraine Conflict Diplomatically
Kremlin: Putin Doing Everything Possible to Resolve Ukraine Conflict Diplomatically
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is making every effort to achieve a diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2025-05-11T14:52+0000
2025-05-11T14:52+0000
2025-05-11T14:52+0000
world
ukraine
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
moscow
kremlin
russia
peace process
peace talks
peace deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_0:96:3303:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_231a9fbbc96e6a2f710ce101c123926b.jpg
According to Peskov, Moscow strongly opposes the idea of deploying European “peacekeepers” in Ukraine, viewing such proposals as unconstructive and counterproductive to genuine peace efforts.He also emphasized that resolving the Ukraine crisis is far more complex than simply signing a piece of paper.Peskov stated that "the process of reaching a settlement is full of small details, each of which is vital for the future of both Russia and Ukraine."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/four-times-russia-has-called-for-peace-and-ukraine-shut-it-down-1122031075.html
ukraine
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_286:0:3017:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33efeb80a6f9b0714b0eec137a6a49e9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, ukraine conflict, diplomatic settlement
russian president vladimir putin, ukraine conflict, diplomatic settlement
Kremlin: Putin Doing Everything Possible to Resolve Ukraine Conflict Diplomatically
Russian President Vladimir Putin is making every effort to achieve a diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
According to Peskov, Moscow strongly opposes the idea of deploying European “peacekeepers” in Ukraine, viewing such proposals as unconstructive and counterproductive to genuine peace efforts.
He also emphasized that resolving the Ukraine crisis is far more complex than simply signing a piece of paper.
Peskov stated that "the process of reaching a settlement is full of small details, each of which is vital for the future of both Russia and Ukraine
."