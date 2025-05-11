https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/kremlin-putin-doing-everything-possible-to-resolve-ukraine-conflict-diplomatically-1122033371.html

Kremlin: Putin Doing Everything Possible to Resolve Ukraine Conflict Diplomatically

Russian President Vladimir Putin is making every effort to achieve a diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Moscow strongly opposes the idea of deploying European “peacekeepers” in Ukraine, viewing such proposals as unconstructive and counterproductive to genuine peace efforts.He also emphasized that resolving the Ukraine crisis is far more complex than simply signing a piece of paper.Peskov stated that "the process of reaching a settlement is full of small details, each of which is vital for the future of both Russia and Ukraine."

