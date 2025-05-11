https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/four-times-russia-has-called-for-peace-and-ukraine-shut-it-down-1122031075.html
Four Times Russia Has Called for Peace and Ukraine Shut It Down
Russia has taken a series of important diplomatic steps over the past six weeks to try to end the Ukrainian crisis. Zelensky has so far sabotaged all of them.
President Putin on Sunday announced readiness for “direct talks” with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, “without preconditions” and aimed at eliminating “the root causes of the conflict” to achieve “a long term, lasting peace.”Ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia proposed a three-day ceasefire between May 8-10.Shortly before Easter, marked this year on April 20, Putin declared a unilateral 30-hour truce.In March, after talks with the US in Riyadh, Russia agreed to a 30-day moratorium to strikes targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, calling for the same from Ukraine.How Did Ukraine React?Zelensky’s Ceasefire Trap?Rejecting all previous Russian overtures, Zelensky and his hawkish European patrons are trying to ensnare Russia in a 30-day ceasefire deal, which provides no restrictions on Western arms deliveries, and could give Ukraine a breather to regroup and rearm.No Peace Allowed?In 2022, a comprehensive draft peace agreement was already reached, only to be sabotaged by the West. Putin later lamented that the deal was thrown into the “dustbin of history.”The same year, Zelensky signed a law prohibiting himself from negotiating with Russia.The question now is – will Zelensky and the West accept Russia’s terms, or will this sad history of sabotaging peace repeat itself?
President Putin on Sunday announced readiness for “direct talks”
with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, “without preconditions” and aimed at eliminating “the root causes of the conflict” to achieve “a long term, lasting peace.”
Ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia proposed
a three-day ceasefire between May 8-10.
Shortly before Easter, marked this year on April 20, Putin declared
a unilateral 30-hour truce.
In March, after talks with the US in Riyadh, Russia agreed
to a 30-day moratorium to strikes targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, calling for the same from Ukraine.
Refused to meet in Istanbul unless
Russia agrees to Zelensky’s 30-day ceasefire idea starting May 12.
Violated the Victory Day ceasefire 14,043 times
(according to Russia's MOD), threatened
and tried to disrupt celebrations in Moscow.
Rejected
the Easter truce outright.
Violated
the energy strike moratorium 136 times.
Zelensky’s Ceasefire Trap?
Rejecting all previous Russian overtures, Zelensky and his hawkish European patrons are trying to ensnare Russia in a 30-day ceasefire deal, which provides no restrictions
on Western arms deliveries, and could give Ukraine a breather to regroup and rearm.
In 2022, a comprehensive draft peace agreement was already reached, only to be sabotaged by the West. Putin later lamented that the deal was thrown into the “dustbin of history.”
The same year, Zelensky signed a law prohibiting himself from negotiating with Russia.
The question now is – will Zelensky and the West accept Russia’s terms, or will this sad history of sabotaging peace repeat itself?