https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/nato-countries-launch-anti-russian-campaign-on-eve-of-victory-day-1122029386.html

NATO Countries Launch Anti-Russian Campaign on Eve of Victory Day

NATO Countries Launch Anti-Russian Campaign on Eve of Victory Day

Sputnik International

The Russian parliament's lower house's commission for investigation of foreign interference has evidence suggesting that on the eve of Victory Day a massive anti-Russian campaign was launched by NATO countries, including through the use of foreign agents, commission head Vasily Piskarev said on Sunday.

2025-05-11T07:33+0000

2025-05-11T07:33+0000

2025-05-11T07:33+0000

world

russia

nato

victory day

victory

west

anti-russian policy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

"The State Duma Commission for the Investigation of Interference by Foreign States in Russia's Internal Affairs has found that on the eve of Victory Day NATO countries launched a massive anti-Russian campaign, using foreign agents among others. There is also evidence of the desecration of war graves and memorials on the territory of 15 EU countries, a ban on Soviet war songs and marches, the wearing of Soviet military uniforms and paraphernalia, as well as on the display of the Victory Banner and other USSR flags and banners," Piskarev said. Despite the threats, Russia has celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in a broad and dignified manner, Piskarev added. The commission records that there are always the same Western countries which remain at the "forefront" of Russophobia - the UK, Germany, France and the Baltic states - finance and use foreign agents, Piskarev said, adding that the documented anti-Russian acts will be taken into account for further adjustments to the legislation regulating the activities of persons under foreign influence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/victory-day-parade-debunks-years-of-western-mythmaking-about-the-state-of-the-russian-army-1122020108.html

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian parliament's lower house, nato countries, victory day, foreign agents