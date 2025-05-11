https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/nato-countries-launch-anti-russian-campaign-on-eve-of-victory-day-1122029386.html
NATO Countries Launch Anti-Russian Campaign on Eve of Victory Day
NATO Countries Launch Anti-Russian Campaign on Eve of Victory Day
Sputnik International
The Russian parliament's lower house's commission for investigation of foreign interference has evidence suggesting that on the eve of Victory Day a massive anti-Russian campaign was launched by NATO countries, including through the use of foreign agents, commission head Vasily Piskarev said on Sunday.
2025-05-11T07:33+0000
2025-05-11T07:33+0000
2025-05-11T07:33+0000
world
russia
nato
victory day
victory
west
anti-russian policy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg
"The State Duma Commission for the Investigation of Interference by Foreign States in Russia's Internal Affairs has found that on the eve of Victory Day NATO countries launched a massive anti-Russian campaign, using foreign agents among others. There is also evidence of the desecration of war graves and memorials on the territory of 15 EU countries, a ban on Soviet war songs and marches, the wearing of Soviet military uniforms and paraphernalia, as well as on the display of the Victory Banner and other USSR flags and banners," Piskarev said. Despite the threats, Russia has celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in a broad and dignified manner, Piskarev added. The commission records that there are always the same Western countries which remain at the "forefront" of Russophobia - the UK, Germany, France and the Baltic states - finance and use foreign agents, Piskarev said, adding that the documented anti-Russian acts will be taken into account for further adjustments to the legislation regulating the activities of persons under foreign influence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/victory-day-parade-debunks-years-of-western-mythmaking-about-the-state-of-the-russian-army-1122020108.html
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_110:0:1891:1336_1920x0_80_0_0_e7682516c8c0b4cbc33c12d9b0fae61b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian parliament's lower house, nato countries, victory day, foreign agents
russian parliament's lower house, nato countries, victory day, foreign agents
NATO Countries Launch Anti-Russian Campaign on Eve of Victory Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian parliament's lower house's commission for investigation of foreign interference has evidence suggesting that on the eve of Victory Day a massive anti-Russian campaign was launched by NATO countries, including through the use of foreign agents, commission head Vasily Piskarev said on Sunday.
"The State Duma Commission for the Investigation of Interference by Foreign States in Russia's Internal Affairs has found that on the eve of Victory Day NATO countries launched a massive anti-Russian campaign, using foreign agents among others. There is also evidence of the desecration of war graves and memorials on the territory of 15 EU countries
, a ban on Soviet war songs and marches, the wearing of Soviet military uniforms and paraphernalia, as well as on the display of the Victory Banner and other USSR flags and banners," Piskarev said.
Despite the threats, Russia has celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in a broad and dignified manner, Piskarev added.
"However, for some, May 9 was and remains a day of mourning and defeat. Eighty years ago, a Soviet soldier, at the time it seemed, destroyed the Nazis' plans of annihilating our country and establishing Hitler's "new order" in Europe and around the world for good. Today, our soldier is once again destroying the plans of Russia's enemies to inflict a strategic defeat on us with the help of the descendants of unscathed Nazis, revenge-seeking traitors and turncoats," Piskarev said.
The commission records that there are always the same Western countries which remain at the "forefront" of Russophobia - the UK, Germany, France and the Baltic states - finance and use foreign agents, Piskarev said, adding that the documented anti-Russian acts will be taken into account for further adjustments to the legislation regulating the activities of persons under foreign influence.