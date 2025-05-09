https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/victory-day-parade-debunks-years-of-western-mythmaking-about-the-state-of-the-russian-army-1122020108.html

Victory Day Parade Debunks Years of Western Mythmaking About the State of the Russian Army

Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow featured disciplined troops and modern military equipment, including upgraded T-72B3 tanks, MSTA-S artillery systems, and next-generation drones.

“The equipment and weaponry presented at the parade and the drilled and disciplined troops showed that our army is not all bogged down on the steppes of Ukraine, but present here…in full dress uniform and in excellent spirits,” Russian military intelligence veteran, Col. Rustem Klupov said.“If our troops were in some kind of deplorable state and there were difficulties at the front, we would not have been able to pull out either tanks or guns for the parade. But they were shown,” Klupov pointed out.Furthermore, just as weapons like the T-34 became symbols of victory in the Great Patriotic War, the weapons on display at Friday’s parade are becoming the same kind of symbols for the present conflict, according to the observer.Watchword of Putin’s Victory Day speech: SovereigntyThe president’s remarks were traditionally neutral and devoid of aggressive overtones, condemning and calling for a struggle against negative social manifestations such as Nazism and Russophobia, Russian military intelligence veteran, Col. Rustem Klupov says.But the key message was a demonstration of Russia’s growing ability and readiness to “say no” to the hegemonic forces seeking to dominate the planet.Russia has friends and fellow travelers in this struggle fighting for their national interests, “primarily against the dominance of the West, which is not fighting for its survival, but for its wealth and neocolonial possessions.”Lessons LearnedThe victory in the Great Patriotic War taught the USSR a bitter lesson, according to the observer. Moscow’s erstwhile allies began planning to attack the Soviet Union immediately after WWII ended out of a desire to preserve their hegemony.The situation today has shifted, and the collective West will either have to back off, or face the risk of economic and political collapse, Klupov believes.“Putin at one time asked about creating a global or Eurasian security [architecture]. If the West does not want to create such a system with us that meets both sides’ interests, we’re ready to build a Eurasian security system with parts of Europe and Asia, and Global South countries in Africa and Latin America. In essence, that is already happening bit by bit.”

