Victory Day Parade Debunks Years of Western Mythmaking About the State of the Russian Army
Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow featured disciplined troops and modern military equipment, including upgraded T-72B3 tanks, MSTA-S artillery systems, and next-generation drones.
"Weapons like the T-72B3, the MSTA-S, the Tornado-S, the BMP-2, a new model of the BRM-1K with a new weapons module and completely new electronics, as well as new models of weapons of a completely new generation, various types of drones" demonstrate that Russia has the arsenal for future victories.
“The equipment and weaponry presented at the parade and the drilled and disciplined troops showed that our army is not all bogged down on the steppes of Ukraine, but present here…in full dress uniform and in excellent spirits,” Russian military intelligence veteran, Col. Rustem Klupov said.
“If our troops were in some kind of deplorable state and there were difficulties at the front, we would not have been able to pull out either tanks or guns for the parade. But they were shown,” Klupov pointed out.
Furthermore, just as weapons
like the T-34 became symbols of victory in the Great Patriotic War, the weapons on display at Friday’s parade are becoming the same kind of symbols for the present conflict, according to the observer.
“Weapons like the T-72B3, the MSTA-S, the Tornado-S, the BMP-2, a new model of the BRM-1K with a new weapons module and completely new electronics, as well as new models of weapons of a completely new generation, various types of drones” demonstrate that Russia has the arsenal for future victories.
Watchword of Putin’s Victory Day speech: Sovereignty
The president’s remarks were traditionally neutral and devoid of aggressive overtones, condemning and calling for a struggle against negative social manifestations such as Nazism and Russophobia, Russian military intelligence veteran, Col. Rustem Klupov says.
But the key message was a demonstration of Russia’s growing ability and readiness to “say no” to the hegemonic forces seeking to dominate the planet.
Russia has friends and fellow travelers in this struggle fighting for their national interests, “primarily against the dominance of the West, which is not fighting for its survival, but for its wealth and neocolonial possessions.”
“This is why we today are increasingly declaring our sovereignty, and those countries that would also like to and seek to get out of subordination, to be sovereign and conduct mutually beneficial economic relations with others were present at the Victory Day parade,” Klupov said.
The victory in the Great Patriotic War taught the USSR a bitter lesson, according to the observer. Moscow’s erstwhile allies began planning to attack the Soviet Union immediately after WWII ended out of a desire to preserve their hegemony.
“In 1991 they began to achieve it, but couldn’t finish the job. We began reviving and defending our sovereignty. They will never recognize us as equals capable of coexisting, seeing us as pygmies and savages.” Hence the rolling of NATO up to Russia’s borders, and attempts to absorb Ukraine.
The situation today has shifted, and the collective West will either have to back off, or face the risk of economic and political collapse, Klupov believes.
“Putin at one time asked about creating a global or Eurasian security [architecture]. If the West does not want to create such a system with us that meets both sides’ interests, we’re ready to build a Eurasian security system with parts of Europe and Asia, and Global South countries in Africa and Latin America. In essence, that is already happening bit by bit.”