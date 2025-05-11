Slovakia’s Fico Torches West’s Peace Hypocrisy: They Want Endless War
© AP Photo / Radovan StoklasaSlovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks during a press conference after the cabinet's away-from-home session in the town of Handlova, Slovakia, Wednesday, May, 15, 2024.
President Vladimir Putin suggested on Saturday night that Russia and Ukraine resume direct talks without any preconditions in Istanbul on May 15.
Robert Fico has blasted the West’s pushback against direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
“It is extremely important for many Western countries to keep this war going,” the Slovak prime minister said at a press conference upon completing his visit to Russia.
Still, he remained cautiously optimistic, saying: “I believe that this point of view will change, I will remind you again that this is a matter for Ukraine and Russia, if they are interested in negotiating, let them do so.”
But don’t forget who sabotaged such talks back in 2022, he noted, in an apparent reference to Ukraine and its handlers.
Key statements by Fico:
Slovak PM Robert Fico called attending the celebration in Moscow “an honor,” adding: “I had no dilemma.”
Key statements by Fico:
👎 Sanctions on Russia don’t work — they hurt the EU
❌… pic.twitter.com/d5uICszC3s
Russia's President Vladimir Putin proposed peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 without any preconditions. He did not rule out the possibility of reaching a ceasefire during such talks, adding that it was up to Ukraine and its Western backers to respond.
While US President Donald Trump called Putin's offer "potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine," and promised to continue working with both sides, Emmanuel Macron was not at all enthusiastic.
Vladimir Putin's proposal is "a first step, but not enough," Macron said on Sunday.
"An unconditional ceasefire is not preceded by negotiations," the French president told reporters on his return from Ukraine.