Ukraine Should Agree Immediately to Putin’s Proposal on Talks in Istanbul - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump told Ukraine on Sunday to immediately accept Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer of talks in Istanbul.

2025-05-11T16:30+0000

2025-05-11T16:30+0000

2025-05-11T16:33+0000

"President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH. Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY," he wrote on Truth Social.Trump suggested this way Moscow and Russia could at least determine whether or not a deal is possible and, if it is not, "European leaders, and the US, will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly.""I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll… HAVE THE DEAL, NOW!!!" Trump wrote.Putin said on Saturday night that Russia was ready to resume direct unconditional talks with Ukraine in Istanbul starting May 15, three years after Kiev broke them off in 2022. Putin said Russia wanted to hold serious talks with Ukraine to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in order to arrive at an enduring and lasting peace in the long run.

