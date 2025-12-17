https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/military-operation-goals-will-certainly-be-achieved---putin-1123312049.html
Military Operation Goals Will Certainly be Achieved - Putin
Military Operation Goals Will Certainly be Achieved - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will certainly achieve the objectives of its special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Russian President also said that 2025 has become an important stage in achieving the objectives of the special military operation.The Russian army firmly holds the strategic initiative along the entire front line, the Russian president said.The positions taken, the footholds established in recent months and the unique tactical and operational experience of breaching the enemy's defenses are allowing Russia to step up the pace of its offensive in strategically important directions, Putin said.The Russian armed forces are demonstrating high military efficiency, Putin also said.The Russian troops are advancing and grinding down the enemy and its reserves, including those trained in Western military centers and equipped with foreign weapons, he added.Russia would prefer to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy, Putin said.If Kiev and its foreign backers refuse to discuss the matter substantively, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means, Putin added.Russia welcomes the progress that has been achieved through contacts with US President Donald Trump's administration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia continues to support mutually beneficial cooperation on an equal footing with both the United States and the European countries, the president added.Work to strengthen the Russian armed forces has been ongoing in recent years, Russian President said.The president added that the Russian defense industry has been producing equipment necessary for military in increasing volumes.The Russian armed forces remain the guarantor of the country's sovereignty and independence, its security and its future, Vladimir Putin said.Russia needs to work systematically to strengthen its armed forces, he added.Russia will continue developing its Burevestnik and Poseidon missile systems, which will remain unique weapons for a long time, Putin also said.As these systems are nuclear-powered, they will remain unique for a long time, ensuring strategic parity and supporting Russia's position on the global stage for decades to come, the Russian president added.The Oreshnik missile system will be put on combat duty in Russia by the end of the year, Putin said.Improving strategic nuclear forces is a priority for Russia, as they are a key element of deterrence, Russian President said.Russia needs to further develop military and military-technical cooperation with its allies and partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Vladimir Putin also noted the valiant actions of North Korean military personnel in the Kursk Region.The geopolitical situation in the world remains tense, even critical in some regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.NATO is continuously providing large-scale military assistance to Ukraine, Putin said.Ukraine is backed by the combined military capabilities of NATO, which is the world's largest military and political bloc, the president added.NATO countries are building up offensive forces, creating and deploying new types of weapons, including in space, Putin also said.A number of European officials have forgotten their responsibility and are guided by personal interests, Russian President also said.Europeans are being intimidated by their leaders to make them believe that a military conflict with Russia is inevitable, and they must prepare for war, the Russian leader also said.Putin's Final Remarks at the Board MeetingRussia has regained its status as a fully sovereign country with the start of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.All Western attempts to destroy Russia have completely failed, as the country has demonstrated its resilience, the Russian president added.Russia's nuclear shield is more modern than that of any officially-recognized nuclear power, Putin said.Russia has new weapons that no one else in world has, the president said, adding that Russia's ground forces are growing and getting stronger, while weapons like those of Russia will not appear in other countries anytime soon.The West completely ignored all of Russia's interests, and it came to a coup d'etat in Ukraine, Putin said.The West itself started the war in 2022, and Russia is trying to end it, the president said, adding that the West has deliberately brought the situation in Ukraine to the brink of war.The West believed it could destroy Russia in a short period of time, the president said, adding that EU officials joined the work of the former US administration, hoping to profit from the collapse of Russia.Russia insists on fulfilling its promises to Moscow not to expand NATO to the East, Russian President said.
11:16 GMT 17.12.2025 (Updated: 12:55 GMT 17.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will certainly achieve the objectives of its special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"The objectives of our special military operation will certainly be achieved," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
Russian President also said that 2025 has become an important stage in achieving the objectives of the special military operation.
"The outgoing year has become an important stage in accomplishing the tasks of the special military operation," Putin said at the expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.
The Russian army firmly holds the strategic initiative along the entire front line, the Russian president said.
"This year, more than 300 settlements have already been liberated, including large cities that the enemy turned into fortified hubs with long-term fortifications," he said.
The positions taken, the footholds established in recent months and the unique tactical and operational experience of breaching the enemy's defenses are allowing Russia to step up the pace of its offensive in strategically important directions, Putin said.
The Russian armed forces are demonstrating high military efficiency, Putin also said.
"In such difficult conditions, our troops are demonstrating high combat effectiveness," Putin said at the expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
The Russian troops are advancing and grinding down the enemy and its reserves, including those trained in Western military centers and equipped with foreign weapons, he added.
Russia would prefer to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy, Putin said.
"We would prefer to do this and eliminate the root causes of the conflict through diplomacy," Putin said at the expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
If Kiev and its foreign backers refuse to discuss the matter substantively, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means, Putin added.
Russia welcomes the progress that has been achieved through contacts with US President Donald Trump's administration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We welcome the progress that has been achieved in dialogue with the new US administration," Putin said at the expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
Russia continues to support mutually beneficial cooperation on an equal footing with both the United States and the European countries, the president added.
Work to strengthen the Russian armed forces has been ongoing in recent years, Russian President said.
"Work on strengthening the armed forces has been ongoing in recent years. I am referring to the improvement of their combat strength, qualitative improvements in the military command system, in operational and combat training," Putin said during the extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
The president added that the Russian defense industry has been producing equipment necessary for military in increasing volumes.
"The ground forces are receiving missile systems and artillery systems with high-precision weapons, loitering munitions, various types of drones and robotics," Putin said.
The Russian armed forces remain the guarantor of the country's sovereignty and independence, its security and its future, Vladimir Putin said.
"In any international situation, our armed forces remain the key guarantor of Russia's sovereignty and independence, its security, its future, its strategic parity," Putin said during the extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
Russia needs to work systematically to strengthen its armed forces, he added.
Russia will continue developing its Burevestnik and Poseidon missile systems, which will remain unique weapons for a long time, Putin also said.
"The Burevestnik unlimited-range strategic cruise missile and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle have been successfully tested ... We will continue to work on them. We will continue to refine and improve them," Putin said at the expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
As these systems are nuclear-powered, they will remain unique for a long time, ensuring strategic parity and supporting Russia's position on the global stage for decades to come, the Russian president added.
The Oreshnik missile system will be put on combat duty in Russia by the end of the year, Putin said.
"The medium-range missile system with the Oreshnik hypersonic missile will also be placed on combat duty by the end of the year," Putin said during the extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
Improving strategic nuclear forces is a priority for Russia, as they are a key element of deterrence, Russian President said.
"And, of course, improving strategic nuclear forces is a priority for us. As before, they will play a key role in deterring an aggressor and maintaining the balance of power in the world," Putin said at the expanded meeting of the Board of the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russia needs to further develop military and military-technical cooperation with its allies and partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Finally, we must continue to actively develop military and military-technical cooperation with foreign countries, our allies and partners, and improve the collective security system and the Union State," Putin said at the expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
Vladimir Putin also noted the valiant actions of North Korean military personnel in the Kursk Region.
"I would like to commend our and North Korean comrades in arms. By decision of Kim Jong Un, the chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, they were sent to participate in the liberation of the Kursk Region and, shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers, valiantly and courageously fought the enemy. They took part in the large-scale and extremely difficult demining of the liberated Kursk Region," Putin said during the extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
The geopolitical situation in the world remains tense, even critical in some regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Today, we see that the geopolitical situation in the world remains tense, and in some regions, it is even becoming critical. NATO countries are actively building up and modernizing their offensive forces, creating and deploying new types of weapons, including in outer space," Putin said at the expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
NATO is continuously providing large-scale military assistance to Ukraine, Putin said.
"Large-scale military assistance is being provided continuously. Advisers, instructors and mercenaries are being sent, and intelligence data are being supplied," Putin said during the extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
Ukraine is backed by the combined military capabilities of NATO, which is the world's largest military and political bloc, the president added.
NATO countries are building up offensive forces, creating and deploying new types of weapons, including in space, Putin also said.
"NATO countries are actively building up and modernizing offensive forces, creating and deploying new types of weapons, including in outer space," Putin said during the expanded meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry.
A number of European officials have forgotten their responsibility
and are guided by personal interests, Russian President also said.
"Various political figures [in Europe], who supposedly held or still hold high-ranking positions, seem to have simply forgotten about their responsibilities. They are guided by fleeting personal or group political interests, but not by the interests of their nations," Putin said at the expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
Europeans are being intimidated by their leaders to make them believe that a military conflict with Russia is inevitable, and they must prepare for war, the Russian leader also said.
"But I have said it many times that this is a lie. Nonsense, just nonsense ... They [European leaders] are consciously fueling hysteria about it," Putin said.
Putin's Final Remarks at the Board Meeting
Russia has regained its status as a fully sovereign country with the start of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"And the most important thing that happened during the special military operation is that Russia has regained its status as a full sovereign; Russia has become a sovereign country in every sense of the word," Putin said at the expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board.
All Western attempts to destroy Russia have completely failed, as the country has demonstrated its resilience, the Russian president added.
"We are not depriving anyone of any rights, and we are not demanding anything special. We are simply insisting on the fulfillment of the promises made to us," Putin also said.
Russia's nuclear shield is more modern than that of any officially-recognized nuclear power, Putin said.
"Our nuclear shield is more modern than the nuclear component of any official nuclear power ... 92% of our nuclear forces are modern, well, there is no such thing in any country," Putin said during the expanded meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russia has new weapons that no one else in world has, the president said, adding that Russia's ground forces are growing and getting stronger, while weapons like those of Russia will not appear in other countries anytime soon.
"Our armed forces are on the rise," Putin said, adding that there is no other army in world like the Russian one.
The West completely ignored all of Russia's interests, and it came to a coup d'etat in Ukraine, Putin said.
"They just ignored all our interests, completely. It eventually came to a coup d'etat in Ukraine," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry, adding that destructive forces with the support of the West staged an armed coup in Ukraine to show their strength.
The West itself started the war in 2022, and Russia is trying to end it, the president said, adding that the West has deliberately brought the situation in Ukraine to the brink of war.
"[US] President [Donald] Trump says that if he had been president then, nothing like this would have happened. Perhaps this is the case, because the previous administration deliberately led the case to an armed conflict," Putin said.
The West believed it could destroy Russia in a short period of time, the president said, adding that EU officials joined the work of the former US administration, hoping to profit from the collapse of Russia.
Russia insists on fulfilling its promises to Moscow not to expand NATO to the East, Russian President said.
"We insist on simply fulfilling the promises made to us. It was publicly stated that there would be no expansion of NATO to the East. So what? They did not care — one wave of expansion after another. We do not require anything special. I repeat once again, we insist on fulfilling the promises made to us," Putin said during the expanded meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry.