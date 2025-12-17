https://sputnikglobe.com/20251217/military-operation-goals-will-certainly-be-achieved---putin-1123312049.html

Military Operation Goals Will Certainly be Achieved - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will certainly achieve the objectives of its special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Russian President also said that 2025 has become an important stage in achieving the objectives of the special military operation.The Russian army firmly holds the strategic initiative along the entire front line, the Russian president said.The positions taken, the footholds established in recent months and the unique tactical and operational experience of breaching the enemy's defenses are allowing Russia to step up the pace of its offensive in strategically important directions, Putin said.The Russian armed forces are demonstrating high military efficiency, Putin also said.The Russian troops are advancing and grinding down the enemy and its reserves, including those trained in Western military centers and equipped with foreign weapons, he added.Russia would prefer to eliminate the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy, Putin said.If Kiev and its foreign backers refuse to discuss the matter substantively, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means, Putin added.Russia welcomes the progress that has been achieved through contacts with US President Donald Trump's administration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia continues to support mutually beneficial cooperation on an equal footing with both the United States and the European countries, the president added.Work to strengthen the Russian armed forces has been ongoing in recent years, Russian President said.The president added that the Russian defense industry has been producing equipment necessary for military in increasing volumes.The Russian armed forces remain the guarantor of the country's sovereignty and independence, its security and its future, Vladimir Putin said.Russia needs to work systematically to strengthen its armed forces, he added.Russia will continue developing its Burevestnik and Poseidon missile systems, which will remain unique weapons for a long time, Putin also said.As these systems are nuclear-powered, they will remain unique for a long time, ensuring strategic parity and supporting Russia's position on the global stage for decades to come, the Russian president added.The Oreshnik missile system will be put on combat duty in Russia by the end of the year, Putin said.Improving strategic nuclear forces is a priority for Russia, as they are a key element of deterrence, Russian President said.Russia needs to further develop military and military-technical cooperation with its allies and partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Vladimir Putin also noted the valiant actions of North Korean military personnel in the Kursk Region.The geopolitical situation in the world remains tense, even critical in some regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.NATO is continuously providing large-scale military assistance to Ukraine, Putin said.Ukraine is backed by the combined military capabilities of NATO, which is the world's largest military and political bloc, the president added.NATO countries are building up offensive forces, creating and deploying new types of weapons, including in space, Putin also said.A number of European officials have forgotten their responsibility and are guided by personal interests, Russian President also said.Europeans are being intimidated by their leaders to make them believe that a military conflict with Russia is inevitable, and they must prepare for war, the Russian leader also said.Putin's Final Remarks at the Board MeetingRussia has regained its status as a fully sovereign country with the start of the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.All Western attempts to destroy Russia have completely failed, as the country has demonstrated its resilience, the Russian president added.Russia's nuclear shield is more modern than that of any officially-recognized nuclear power, Putin said.Russia has new weapons that no one else in world has, the president said, adding that Russia's ground forces are growing and getting stronger, while weapons like those of Russia will not appear in other countries anytime soon.The West completely ignored all of Russia's interests, and it came to a coup d'etat in Ukraine, Putin said.The West itself started the war in 2022, and Russia is trying to end it, the president said, adding that the West has deliberately brought the situation in Ukraine to the brink of war.The West believed it could destroy Russia in a short period of time, the president said, adding that EU officials joined the work of the former US administration, hoping to profit from the collapse of Russia.Russia insists on fulfilling its promises to Moscow not to expand NATO to the East, Russian President said.

