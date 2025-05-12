International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/moscow-vows-response-to-closure-of-russian-consulate-in-krakow-1122037355.html
Moscow Vows Response to Closure of Russian Consulate in Krakow
Moscow Vows Response to Closure of Russian Consulate in Krakow
Sputnik International
Moscow will give an "adequate" response to the closure of the Russian Consulate in Poland's Krakow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.
2025-05-12T09:10+0000
2025-05-12T09:10+0000
world
maria zakharova
moscow
krakow
poland
russian foreign ministry
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116301155_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d24dc0d1f4bdc7929a49ad0b5c5c2126.jpg
"An adequate response to these inadequate steps will come soon," Zakharova said. Polish authorities continue to deliberately destroy relations with Moscow and act against the interests of citizens, the spokeswoman added.Earlier in the day, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland had decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Krakow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/india-to-open-2-more-consulates-in-russia---modi-1119311693.html
moscow
krakow
poland
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116301155_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_75ab941575e059defffeb35c8fe62d7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian consulate in poland's krakow, russian foreign ministry, closure of russian consulate
russian consulate in poland's krakow, russian foreign ministry, closure of russian consulate

Moscow Vows Response to Closure of Russian Consulate in Krakow

09:10 GMT 12.05.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will give an "adequate" response to the closure of the Russian Consulate in Poland's Krakow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.
"An adequate response to these inadequate steps will come soon," Zakharova said.
Polish authorities continue to deliberately destroy relations with Moscow and act against the interests of citizens, the spokeswoman added.
Earlier in the day, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland had decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Krakow.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews honour guards during a welcome ceremony upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2024
Russia
India to Open 2 More Consulates in Russia - Modi
9 July 2024, 12:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала