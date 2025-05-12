https://sputnikglobe.com/20250512/moscow-vows-response-to-closure-of-russian-consulate-in-krakow-1122037355.html

Moscow Vows Response to Closure of Russian Consulate in Krakow

Moscow will give an "adequate" response to the closure of the Russian Consulate in Poland's Krakow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.

"An adequate response to these inadequate steps will come soon," Zakharova said. Polish authorities continue to deliberately destroy relations with Moscow and act against the interests of citizens, the spokeswoman added.Earlier in the day, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Poland had decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Krakow.

