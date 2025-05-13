https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/maduro-slams-western-leaders-for-war-celebrations-in-kiev-amid-white-powder-scandal-1122040142.html

Maduro Slams Western Leaders for ‘War Celebrations’ in Kiev Amid White Powder Scandal

Maduro Slams Western Leaders for ‘War Celebrations’ in Kiev Amid White Powder Scandal

Sputnik International

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro harshly criticized Western leaders for marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism with a symbolic visit to Kiev, accusing them of using the occasion to promote war, sanctions, and violence.

2025-05-13T04:20+0000

2025-05-13T04:20+0000

2025-05-13T04:20+0000

world

nicolas maduro

emmanuel macron

friedrich merz

kiev

venezuela

nazi

nazism

ukraine crisis

fascism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081049242_0:228:2831:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_82661e54ebc45699132c9c18f9680698.jpg

“It’s sad to see how some leaders of the collective West traveled in 2025 to celebrate the 80th anniversary [of the Victory] in the capital of world Nazi-fascism, where a pro-Nazi government rules,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said during his TV program “With Maduro+”.He also pointed to a viral AP video showing Macron, Merz, Starmer, and Tusk on a train to Kiev, with what appeared to be white powder and a spoon nearby. “They called for war surrounded by white powder,” Maduro said, calling it a global scandal. Maduro questioned whether Europeans support spending billions on arms and waging war “against the Russian people and humanity,” expressing hope that citizens in France, the UK, and Germany will eventually take to the streets in mass protests for peace.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/ukraine-seeks-to-reload-not-negotiate-peace--us-army-vet-1122027616.html

kiev

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nazi states, nazi europe, maduro-putin, russian victory, victory day parade, nicolas maduro, cocaine scandal, white powder, drugs, nazi ukraine, nazi zelensky