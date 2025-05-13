https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/maduro-slams-western-leaders-for-war-celebrations-in-kiev-amid-white-powder-scandal-1122040142.html
Maduro Slams Western Leaders for ‘War Celebrations’ in Kiev Amid White Powder Scandal
Maduro Slams Western Leaders for ‘War Celebrations’ in Kiev Amid White Powder Scandal
Sputnik International
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro harshly criticized Western leaders for marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism with a symbolic visit to Kiev, accusing them of using the occasion to promote war, sanctions, and violence.
2025-05-13T04:20+0000
2025-05-13T04:20+0000
2025-05-13T04:20+0000
world
nicolas maduro
emmanuel macron
friedrich merz
kiev
venezuela
nazi
nazism
ukraine crisis
fascism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081049242_0:228:2831:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_82661e54ebc45699132c9c18f9680698.jpg
“It’s sad to see how some leaders of the collective West traveled in 2025 to celebrate the 80th anniversary [of the Victory] in the capital of world Nazi-fascism, where a pro-Nazi government rules,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said during his TV program “With Maduro+”.He also pointed to a viral AP video showing Macron, Merz, Starmer, and Tusk on a train to Kiev, with what appeared to be white powder and a spoon nearby. “They called for war surrounded by white powder,” Maduro said, calling it a global scandal. Maduro questioned whether Europeans support spending billions on arms and waging war “against the Russian people and humanity,” expressing hope that citizens in France, the UK, and Germany will eventually take to the streets in mass protests for peace.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/ukraine-seeks-to-reload-not-negotiate-peace--us-army-vet-1122027616.html
kiev
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081049242_49:0:2780:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d2cfccd31be2c25c08f61aa75824adf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nazi states, nazi europe, maduro-putin, russian victory, victory day parade, nicolas maduro, cocaine scandal, white powder, drugs, nazi ukraine, nazi zelensky
nazi states, nazi europe, maduro-putin, russian victory, victory day parade, nicolas maduro, cocaine scandal, white powder, drugs, nazi ukraine, nazi zelensky
Maduro Slams Western Leaders for ‘War Celebrations’ in Kiev Amid White Powder Scandal
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro harshly criticized Western leaders for marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism with a symbolic visit to Kiev, accusing them of using the occasion to promote war, sanctions, and violence.
“It’s sad to see how some leaders of the collective West traveled in 2025 to celebrate the 80th anniversary [of the Victory] in the capital of world Nazi-fascism, where a pro-Nazi government rules
,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said during his TV program “With Maduro+”.
He also pointed to a viral AP video showing Macron, Merz, Starmer, and Tusk on a train to Kiev, with what appeared to be white powder and a spoon nearby. “They called for war surrounded by white powder,” Maduro said, calling it a global scandal.
Maduro questioned whether Europeans support spending billions on arms and waging war “against the Russian people and humanity,”
expressing hope that citizens in France, the UK, and Germany will eventually take to the streets in mass protests for peace.