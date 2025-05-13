International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/russian-black-sea-fleet-effectively-crushes-nato-threats-1122041227.html
Russian Black Sea Fleet Effectively Crushes NATO Threats
Russian Black Sea Fleet Effectively Crushes NATO Threats
Sputnik International
Russian presidential aide and chair of the Russian Maritime Board, Nikolai Patrushev, stated that the Russian Black Sea Fleet effectively repels threats from... 13.05.2025, Sputnik International
2025-05-13T07:45+0000
2025-05-13T07:45+0000
military
nikolai patrushev
russia
sevastopol
black sea
russian black sea fleet
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118410819_0:0:3160:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_c87d1da5d3f52175988a244853d0ca52.jpg
The official wished the Black Sea Fleet officers good health, successful service and prosperity. Russia celebrates the Day of the Black Sea Fleet on May 13. On this day in 1783, 11 ships of the Azov Naval Flotilla entered the Akhtiar Bay (now the Sevastopol Bay), where the city of Sevastopol was founded a month later.
russia
sevastopol
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118410819_240:0:2971:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b80ba9ed01e59c4ad3311a0135fc862.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nikolai patrushev, russia, sevastopol, black sea, russian black sea fleet, nato
nikolai patrushev, russia, sevastopol, black sea, russian black sea fleet, nato

Russian Black Sea Fleet Effectively Crushes NATO Threats

07:45 GMT 13.05.2025
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov / Go to the mediabankRussian Navy Black Sea Fleet during a rehearsal of the Russian Navy Day parade, in Baltiysk, Russia.
Russian Navy Black Sea Fleet during a rehearsal of the Russian Navy Day parade, in Baltiysk, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2025
© Sputnik / Mikhail Golenkov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian presidential aide and chair of the Russian Maritime Board, Nikolai Patrushev, stated that the Russian Black Sea Fleet effectively repels threats from NATO's naval forces while carrying out tasks as part of the special military operation, in honor of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Day.
"For centuries, the Black Sea Fleet sailors' professionalism, bravery and devotion to their duty have been a security guarantee on Russia's southern border. Today, the fleet effectively repels military threats and provocations by NATO's naval forces and successfully performs tasks within the framework of the special military operation," Patrushev said in a telegram.
The official wished the Black Sea Fleet officers good health, successful service and prosperity.
Russia celebrates the Day of the Black Sea Fleet on May 13. On this day in 1783, 11 ships of the Azov Naval Flotilla entered the Akhtiar Bay (now the Sevastopol Bay), where the city of Sevastopol was founded a month later.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала