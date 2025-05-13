https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/russian-black-sea-fleet-effectively-crushes-nato-threats-1122041227.html
Russian presidential aide and chair of the Russian Maritime Board, Nikolai Patrushev, stated that the Russian Black Sea Fleet effectively repels threats from NATO's naval forces while carrying out tasks as part of the special military operation, in honor of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Day.
"For centuries, the Black Sea Fleet sailors' professionalism, bravery and devotion to their duty have been a security guarantee on Russia's southern border. Today, the fleet effectively repels military threats and provocations by NATO's naval forces and successfully performs tasks within the framework of the special military operation," Patrushev said in a telegram.
The official wished the Black Sea Fleet officers good health, successful service and prosperity.
Russia celebrates the Day of the Black Sea Fleet on May 13. On this day in 1783, 11 ships of the Azov Naval Flotilla entered the Akhtiar Bay (now the Sevastopol Bay), where the city of Sevastopol was founded a month later.