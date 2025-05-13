https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/ukraine-talks-us-cowboy-style-bravado-and-european-threats-wont-work-against-russia-1122045822.html

Ukraine Talks: US Cowboy-Style Bravado and European Threats Won't Work Against Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Istanbul talks is a step in the right direction, Slovak MEP Lubos Blaha tells Sputnik, outlining the different approaches of Russia and the West.

"For Russia and most ordinary Russians, [the Ukraine conflict] is seen as a continuation of the Great Patriotic War - a struggle to save the Russian world," Lubos Blaha says, adding that Moscow won't back down from Ukraine's de-militarization and de-Nazification goals. "For the West, the conflict... is an attempt to gain something at Russia’s expense, a partial step toward their ultimate goal - the complete removal of Russia from the global stage as a geopolitical competitor," the lawmaker continues.Both Russophobic European elites and American "cowboys" do not understand Russia's position and believe they can "deceive, outmaneuver, and trick [Moscow]," according to Blaha.

