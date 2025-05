https://sputnikglobe.com/20250514/kim-jong-un-oversees-kpa-combat-drills-stresses-modern-warfare-readiness--reports-1122047892.html

Kim Jong-un Oversees Army Combat Drills, Stresses Modern Warfare Readiness – Reports

Kim Jong-un Oversees Army Combat Drills, Stresses Modern Warfare Readiness – Reports

Sputnik International

Kim Jong-un observed various tactical drill demonstrations at the Training Camp No. 60 of the Capital City Defence Corps on Tuesday, together with commanding officers, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

2025-05-14T04:43+0000

2025-05-14T04:43+0000

2025-05-14T07:21+0000

military

kim jong

kim jong un

korean central news agency (kcna)

military training

training center

military exercises

joint military exercises

north korea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0e/1122047736_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_590b879d2c8956084bab4fab71c0a2e7.jpg

The North Korean leader emphasized the importance of enhancing the quality of military education and stressed prioritizing the expansion of training officers in the country, KCNA said. Kim Jong-un also highlighted the need to perfect various aspects of training, in order to be better prepared for all levels of modern warfare.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/1116092340.html

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military exercise, military drill, millitaryrussia-dprk, russia-north korea, russia dprk, russia north korea, russian friends, putin kim, kim jong un, kim jong-un, russian ally, russian military, russian allies, russian asset, russian world, multipolar world order, multipolar world, military alliance, strategic treaty, mutual assistance, defense alliance, defense pact, defense agreement, defense treaty