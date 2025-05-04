https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/kim-jong-un-inspects-next-gen-tank-hub-as-north-korea-speeds-up-military-overhaul-1121978396.html

Kim Jong-un Inspects Next-Gen Tank Hub as North Korea Speeds Up Military Overhaul

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hailed the "great progress in the core technology of Korean-style tanks," state media KCNA reported.

The North Korean leader hailed the "great progress in the core technology of Korean-style tanks" as he personally inspected a key tank factory, state media KCNA reported. Kim Jong-un emphasized that producing next-gen tanks and armored vehicles is crucial for modernizing the military and achieving the ruling party's goal of a "second revolution in armored force." North Korea's military is rapidly evolving into a high-tech force. The country’s leader recently attended the unveiling of a new guided missile destroyer, Choe Hyon, and tests of new reconnaissance and attack drones.Pyongyang launched combat tests of its new multi-mission destroyer, including supersonic/strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft systems, and ship-based artillery, on April 28–29.Kim Jong-un called the destroyer’s firepower system “very wonderful.”

