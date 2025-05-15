International
Chinese Armed Forces Ready to Work With Russia to Deepen Strategic Mutual Trust - Military
The Chinese armed forces are ready to work with Russia to deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen strategic communications and expand cooperation, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The Chinese armed forces are also ready to strengthen the dynamics of the development of relations with Russian military and play an important role in strengthening global strategic stability, the statement read.
10:29 GMT 15.05.2025
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian and Chinese Navy ships sail during Russia-China joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese armed forces are ready to work with Russia to deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen strategic communications and expand cooperation, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The armed forces of China are ready to cooperate with the Russian side to further deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen strategic communications and expand pragmatic cooperation under the strategic leadership of the heads of the two states," the ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese armed forces are also ready to strengthen the dynamics of the development of relations with Russian military and play an important role in strengthening global strategic stability, the statement read.
