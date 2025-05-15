https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/chinese-armed-forces-ready-to-work-with-russia-to-deepen-strategic-mutual-trust---military-1122056124.html
Chinese Armed Forces Ready to Work With Russia to Deepen Strategic Mutual Trust - Military
The Chinese armed forces are ready to work with Russia to deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen strategic communications and expand cooperation, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The Chinese armed forces are also ready to strengthen the dynamics of the development of relations with Russian military and play an important role in strengthening global strategic stability, the statement read.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese armed forces are ready to work with Russia to deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen strategic communications and expand cooperation, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The armed forces of China are ready to cooperate with the Russian side to further deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen strategic communications and expand pragmatic cooperation under the strategic leadership of the heads of the two states," the ministry said in a statement.
The Chinese armed forces are also ready to strengthen the dynamics of the development of relations with Russian military and play an important role in strengthening global strategic stability, the statement read.