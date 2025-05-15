https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/chinese-armed-forces-ready-to-work-with-russia-to-deepen-strategic-mutual-trust---military-1122056124.html

Chinese Armed Forces Ready to Work With Russia to Deepen Strategic Mutual Trust - Military

Sputnik International

The Chinese armed forces are ready to work with Russia to deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen strategic communications and expand cooperation, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The Chinese armed forces are also ready to strengthen the dynamics of the development of relations with Russian military and play an important role in strengthening global strategic stability, the statement read.

