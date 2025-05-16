International
Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Ends After Almost 2 Hours - Source
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/russian-troops-take-control-of-volnoye-pole-in-dpr--defense-ministry-1122063618.html
Russian Troops Take Control of Volnoye Pole in DPR – Defense Ministry
Russian Troops Take Control of Volnoye Pole in DPR – Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian troops took control of the village of Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2025-05-16T10:28+0000
2025-05-16T10:28+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
russian defense ministry
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff32374831b48c616bd37db1ffcbdd72.jpg
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 3,040 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 1,490 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 1,400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.The Vostok group of forces have eliminated over 1,130 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/russia-ready-for-serious-talks-in-istanbul-on-ukraine---deputy-foreign-minister-1122055544.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2572fb9f31c1796de3cfebecdbc42ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict

Russian Troops Take Control of Volnoye Pole in DPR – Defense Ministry

10:28 GMT 16.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, May 16 (Sputnik) - Russian troops took control of the village of Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Units of the Vostok group of forces continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and took control of the village of Volnoe Pole in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.

Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 3,040 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 3,040 servicepeople, 26 armored combat vehicles, 66 vehicles and 14 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 1,490 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 1,400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2025
World
Istanbul Talks: Russia Ready to Negotiate, Waiting for Western Sponsors to Push Ukraine Forward
Yesterday, 09:33 GMT
The Vostok group of forces have eliminated over 1,130 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала