Russian Troops Take Control of Volnoye Pole in DPR – Defense Ministry

Russian troops took control of the village of Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 3,040 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 1,490 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 1,400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.The Vostok group of forces have eliminated over 1,130 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.

