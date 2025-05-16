https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/russian-troops-take-control-of-volnoye-pole-in-dpr--defense-ministry-1122063618.html
Russian Troops Take Control of Volnoye Pole in DPR – Defense Ministry
Russian troops took control of the village of Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
MOSCOW, May 16 (Sputnik) - Russian troops took control of the village of Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Units of the Vostok group of forces continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and took control of the village of Volnoe Pole in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 3,040 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 3,040 servicepeople, 26 armored combat vehicles, 66 vehicles and 14 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 1,490 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 1,400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
The Vostok group of forces have eliminated over 1,130 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.