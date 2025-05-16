https://sputnikglobe.com/20250516/trump-on-possible-iran-deal-tehran-knows-needs-to-act-fast-1122064570.html
Trump on Possible Iran Deal: Tehran Knows Needs to Act Fast
Iran knows it has to act fast, otherwise something bad will happen, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.
Last week, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the United States will never agree to an agreement with Iran similar to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that may include sanctions relief and "no sunsetting of Tehran’s obligations."The first and third rounds of indirect US-Iran talks were held in Muscat on April 12 and 26, while the second was held in Rome on April 19. The talks began after Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in early March, offering both a new agreement on the Islamic republic's nuclear program and threatening him with military force if diplomatic efforts failed. Iran rejected direct talks but agreed to an indirect dialogue.
"More importantly, they [Tehran] know they have to move quickly or something bad, something bad is going to happen," Trump told reporters.
Last week, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the United States will never agree to an agreement with Iran similar to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that may include sanctions relief and "no sunsetting of Tehran’s obligations."
The first and third rounds of indirect US-Iran talks were held in Muscat on April 12 and 26, while the second was held in Rome on April 19. The talks began after Trump sent a letter
to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in early March, offering both a new agreement on the Islamic republic's nuclear program and threatening him with military force if diplomatic efforts failed. Iran rejected direct talks but agreed to an indirect dialogue.