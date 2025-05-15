https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/iran-deal-would-require-nixing-ballistic-missile-uav-programs--state-dept-nominee-1122060528.html
Iran Deal Would Require Nixing Ballistic Missile, UAV Programs – State Dept. Nominee
Iran Deal Would Require Nixing Ballistic Missile, UAV Programs – State Dept. Nominee
There is a broad consensus within US President Donald Trump administration that any prospective agreement with Iran should mandate restrictions on Tehran's ballistic missile and UAV programs, Joel Rayburn, the nominee for US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, said on Thursday.
Any future deal with Iran would also entail a need for Tehran to give up its alleged sponsorship of militant groups in the region, Rayburn added. Earlier on Thursday, Axios reported that the United States handed Iran a proposal for a nuclear deal during the fourth round of indirect negotiations in Oman on May 11. The proposal outlines the Trump administration's parameters for Iran's civil nuclear program and requirements for monitoring and verification, the report said. Last week, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the United States will never agree to an agreement with Iran similar to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that may include sanctions relief and "no sunsetting of Tehran’s obligations." The first and third rounds of indirect US-Iran talks were held in Muscat on April 12 and 26, while the second was held in Rome on April 19. The talks began after Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in early March, offering both a new agreement on the Islamic republic's nuclear program and threatening him with military force if diplomatic efforts failed. Iran rejected direct talks but agreed to an indirect dialogue.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – There is a broad consensus within US President Donald Trump administration that any prospective agreement with Iran should mandate restrictions on Tehran's ballistic missile and UAV programs, Joel Rayburn, the nominee for US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, said on Thursday.
“I think also there's a general consensus on the need for the Iranian ballistic missile and UAV programs, which are being proliferated now and being used in Ukraine to great detriment, for those to be restricted as well,” Rayburn said in a testimony before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.
Any future deal with Iran would also entail a need for Tehran to give up its alleged sponsorship of militant groups in the region, Rayburn added.
Earlier on Thursday, Axios reported that the United States handed Iran a proposal for a nuclear deal during the fourth round of indirect negotiations in Oman on May 11. The proposal outlines the Trump administration's parameters for Iran's civil nuclear program and requirements for monitoring and verification, the report said.
Last week, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the United States will never agree to an agreement with Iran
similar to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that may include sanctions relief and "no sunsetting of Tehran’s obligations."
The first and third rounds of indirect US-Iran talks were held in Muscat on April 12 and 26, while the second was held in Rome on April 19. The talks began after Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in early March, offering both a new agreement on the Islamic republic's nuclear program and threatening him with military force
if diplomatic efforts failed. Iran rejected direct talks but agreed to an indirect dialogue.