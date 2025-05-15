https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/balls-in-trumps-court-but-iran-wont-bow-to-us-pressure-1122059001.html

Ball's in Trump's Court, But Iran Won’t Bow to US Pressure

There is a good possibility of a US-Iranian deal, Mohammad Marandi, a Tehran University professor who was on Iran's team during the 2015 nuclear talks, tells Sputnik.

Marandi stresses, however, that Tehran won't accept any agreement that infringes on the nation's sovereignty. Reduced, Not Suspended, Enrichment The US shouldn't expect Iran to halt its uranium enrichment – Tehran will only reduce enrichment levels and expand the IAEA's role in the country in exchange for US sanctions relief, the academic stresses. "Iran is a country that's deeply and profoundly independent in its foreign policy... so the US should not expect Iran to be a subordinate country." What's the Real Cause of the US-Iranian Row? US: An Irresponsible Negotiator? The US isn't a trustworthy negotiator; it violates agreements, according to Marandi: Trump is constantly "flip-flopping" — be it Ukraine, trade wars, Yemen, or Gaza genocide.

