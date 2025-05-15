https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/balls-in-trumps-court-but-iran-wont-bow-to-us-pressure-1122059001.html
Ball's in Trump's Court, But Iran Won’t Bow to US Pressure
Ball's in Trump's Court, But Iran Won’t Bow to US Pressure
Sputnik International
There is a good possibility of a US-Iranian deal, Mohammad Marandi, a Tehran University professor who was on Iran's team during the 2015 nuclear talks, tells Sputnik.
2025-05-15T15:05+0000
2025-05-15T15:05+0000
2025-05-15T15:05+0000
analysis
opinion
middle east
mohammad marandi
iran
tehran
israel
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
us
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095893094_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_48500d0ae000a287a92835d1a4c7f1f0.jpg
Marandi stresses, however, that Tehran won't accept any agreement that infringes on the nation's sovereignty. Reduced, Not Suspended, Enrichment The US shouldn't expect Iran to halt its uranium enrichment – Tehran will only reduce enrichment levels and expand the IAEA's role in the country in exchange for US sanctions relief, the academic stresses. "Iran is a country that's deeply and profoundly independent in its foreign policy... so the US should not expect Iran to be a subordinate country." What's the Real Cause of the US-Iranian Row? US: An Irresponsible Negotiator? The US isn't a trustworthy negotiator; it violates agreements, according to Marandi: Trump is constantly "flip-flopping" — be it Ukraine, trade wars, Yemen, or Gaza genocide.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/iran-will-not-trade-countrys-dignity-with-anyone---president-1122054293.html
iran
tehran
israel
russia
ukraine
yemen
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095893094_278:0:1930:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_5e0725741c110643006761925b063d06.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-iran nuclear talks, us-iran negotiations, iran's uranium enrichment, iran nuclear program, donald trump, ukraine conflict, gaza war, gaza genocide, israel, yemen, axis of resistance, mohammad marandi
us-iran nuclear talks, us-iran negotiations, iran's uranium enrichment, iran nuclear program, donald trump, ukraine conflict, gaza war, gaza genocide, israel, yemen, axis of resistance, mohammad marandi
Ball's in Trump's Court, But Iran Won’t Bow to US Pressure
There is a good possibility of a US-Iranian deal, Mohammad Marandi, a Tehran University professor who was on Iran's team during the 2015 nuclear talks, tells Sputnik.
Marandi stresses, however, that Tehran won't accept any agreement that infringes on the nation's sovereignty
.
Reduced, Not Suspended, Enrichment
"The reason why [Iran is] enriching uranium at 60% right now is in order to put pressure on the US to come to the negotiating table, to behave more reasonably and to force it to remove sanctions," the professor tells Sputnik.
The US shouldn't expect Iran to halt its uranium enrichment – Tehran will only reduce enrichment levels and expand the IAEA's role in the country in exchange for US sanctions relief, the academic stresses.
"Iran is a country that's deeply and profoundly independent in its foreign policy... so the US should not expect Iran to be a subordinate country."
What's the Real Cause of the US-Iranian Row?
The root cause is "Iran's support for the Palestinian people and... legitimate resistance to ethnic cleansing, to genocide, to apartheid," says Marandi.
"The US supports genocide, because they unconditionally support racism... and ethno-supremacism in our region."
The nuclear issue is an excuse — just like the "human rights" or "terrorism" accusations the US uses against Iran to appease Israel.
US: An Irresponsible Negotiator?
The US isn't a trustworthy negotiator; it violates agreements
, according to Marandi: Trump is constantly "flip-flopping" — be it Ukraine, trade wars, Yemen
, or Gaza genocide.
"This is what makes it very difficult to come to any agreement," the pundit concludes.