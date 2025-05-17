https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/culture-minister-to-represent-russia-at-inaugural-mass-of-pope-leo-xiv--holy-see-1122071985.html

Culture Minister to Represent Russia at Inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV — Holy See

Culture Minister to Represent Russia at Inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV — Holy See

Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova will represent Russia at the enthronement ceremony of Pope Leo XIV, according to the guests' lists released by the Holy See.

Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass will be held in St. Peter's Square on May 18 at 10 a.m. local time (8:00 GMT). The conclave in the Vatican elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th pope on May 8. He took the name Leo XIV, becoming the first US-born pope in history. Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 89 as a result of a stroke. On April 26, in accordance with his will, he was buried in the Roman basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

