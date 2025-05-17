https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/culture-minister-to-represent-russia-at-inaugural-mass-of-pope-leo-xiv--holy-see-1122071985.html
Culture Minister to Represent Russia at Inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV — Holy See
Culture Minister to Represent Russia at Inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV — Holy See
Sputnik International
Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova will represent Russia at the enthronement ceremony of Pope Leo XIV, according to the guests' lists released by the Holy See.
2025-05-17T13:49+0000
2025-05-17T13:49+0000
2025-05-17T13:49+0000
world
holy see
vatican
russia
pope francis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105585/87/1055858788_0:96:1920:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_5a36aaecdca034ff8ddf843245c4c124.jpg
Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass will be held in St. Peter's Square on May 18 at 10 a.m. local time (8:00 GMT). The conclave in the Vatican elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th pope on May 8. He took the name Leo XIV, becoming the first US-born pope in history. Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 89 as a result of a stroke. On April 26, in accordance with his will, he was buried in the Roman basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/trump-to-attend-funeral-service-of-pope-francis-in-rome-1121908150.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105585/87/1055858788_113:0:1808:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_78b259e8e5c805b97c39e03b6bd3d503.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian culture minister olga lyubimova, pope leo xiv, enthronement ceremony
russian culture minister olga lyubimova, pope leo xiv, enthronement ceremony
Culture Minister to Represent Russia at Inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV — Holy See
VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) - Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova will represent Russia at the enthronement ceremony of Pope Leo XIV, according to the guests' lists released by the Holy See.
Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass will be held in St. Peter's Square on May 18 at 10 a.m. local time (8:00 GMT).
The conclave in the Vatican elected Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th pope on May 8. He took the name Leo XIV, becoming the first US-born pope in history.
Pope Francis
died on April 21 at the age of 89 as a result of a stroke. On April 26, in accordance with his will, he was buried in the Roman basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.