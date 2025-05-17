https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/trump-says-will-be-speaking-by-phone-to-putin-on-monday-1122072678.html

Trump Says Will Be Speaking by Phone to Putin on Monday

Trump Says Will Be Speaking by Phone to Putin on Monday

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is planning to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19.

2025-05-17T15:54+0000

2025-05-17T15:54+0000

2025-05-17T15:54+0000

world

donald trump

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

russia

conversation

telephone conversation

phone conversation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/06/1120797517_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6dec9c97bbf208d1b6b59c1bf8b9e4.jpg

"I will be speaking, by telephone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, at 10:00 a.m.," Trump said on Truth Social. He added that he then will have talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and various members of NATO.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/trump-says-ready-to-join-russia-ukraine-peace-talks-in-istanbul-1122055361.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president donald trump, russian president vladimir putin, phone conversation