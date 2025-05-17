International
Trump Says Will Be Speaking by Phone to Putin on Monday
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is planning to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19.
"I will be speaking, by telephone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, at 10:00 a.m.," Trump said on Truth Social. He added that he then will have talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and various members of NATO.
15:54 GMT 17.05.2025
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is planning to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19.
"I will be speaking, by telephone, to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday, at 10:00 a.m.," Trump said on Truth Social.
He added that he then will have talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and various members of NATO.
"Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place," Trump said.
