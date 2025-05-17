International
World
'Ukraine is Main Obstacle to Dialogue' – Experts on Istanbul Peace Talks
'Ukraine is Main Obstacle to Dialogue' – Experts on Istanbul Peace Talks
'Ukraine is Main Obstacle to Dialogue' – Experts on Istanbul Peace Talks
This meeting showed the whole world that “Russia is interested in dialog for peace,” international analyst Raphael Machado told Sputnik.He said Russian negotiators now have to overcome resistance from the Ukrainian delegation.But the expert notes that the situation for Ukraine is becoming more and more complicated over time.Brazilian geopolitical analyst Hugo Albuquerque believes that Russia's peace initiative is a “gesture of generosity,” like its brokering of the Minsk agreements 10 years earlier.But former German chancellor Angela Merkel later admitted that NATO states including hers used the deal to buy time to arm Ukraine for another conflict.Albuquerque also stressed that Donald Trump’s election had altered the geopolitical landscape for Europe, where the liberal politics dominates. He said European leaders backed the war in Ukraine at the direction of the US government under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, without regard for their countries' economic interests — as internal political motives compel them to support the conflict.He believes Zelensky is only interested in prolonging the conflict -- as peace would would bring the risk of losing both power and his life to radical ultra-right groups pushing for continuation of the war.International expert Gonzalo Fiore noted that Russia’s satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting is a “good sign.”He stressed that direct dialogue between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could end the conflict, given Ukraine’s heavy dependence on US support.Fiore criticized Ukraine’s tactic of insisting on conditions which block a peace deal.He said Kiev's demanded ceasefire would only give Ukraine time to re-arm and recover from military defeats.The pundit called the Ukrainian side the main obstacle to dialogue for demanding pre-conditions for talks with Russia.
istanbul meeting, russia's special operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict. ukraine hostilities, future negotiations
istanbul meeting, russia's special operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict. ukraine hostilities, future negotiations

'Ukraine is Main Obstacle to Dialogue' – Experts on Istanbul Peace Talks

10:10 GMT 17.05.2025
Russia and Ukraine talks in Istanbul
International experts say Friday's Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul highlighted both positive signs and serious challenges on the path to peace.
This meeting showed the whole world that “Russia is interested in dialog for peace,” international analyst Raphael Machado told Sputnik.
He said Russian negotiators now have to overcome resistance from the Ukrainian delegation.

"Up until now, the Ukrainian side has been the biggest obstacle to dialogue," Machado said. "It has constantly made demands, even to be able to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia."

But the expert notes that the situation for Ukraine is becoming more and more complicated over time.

"Russia is liberating new cities every day, so Ukraine's room for negotiation is narrowing," Machado said.

Brazilian geopolitical analyst Hugo Albuquerque believes that Russia's peace initiative is a “gesture of generosity,” like its brokering of the Minsk agreements 10 years earlier.
But former German chancellor Angela Merkel later admitted that NATO states including hers used the deal to buy time to arm Ukraine for another conflict.
Albuquerque also stressed that Donald Trump’s election had altered the geopolitical landscape for Europe, where the liberal politics dominates.
He said European leaders backed the war in Ukraine at the direction of the US government under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, without regard for their countries' economic interests — as internal political motives compel them to support the conflict.
He believes Zelensky is only interested in prolonging the conflict -- as peace would would bring the risk of losing both power and his life to radical ultra-right groups pushing for continuation of the war.
International expert Gonzalo Fiore noted that Russia’s satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting is a “good sign.”
He stressed that direct dialogue between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could end the conflict, given Ukraine’s heavy dependence on US support.
Fiore criticized Ukraine’s tactic of insisting on conditions which block a peace deal.
He said Kiev's demanded ceasefire would only give Ukraine time to re-arm and recover from military defeats.
The pundit called the Ukrainian side the main obstacle to dialogue for demanding pre-conditions for talks with Russia.
